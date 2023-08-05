HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

SUMMER SUNDAY PRESENTATION—1-3 p.m. “Delhi and Catskill Coverlets” with Rabbit Goody. Free and open to the public. Bring own folding law chair; handicap accessible. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, 24 Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/

PERIOD FARCES—Noon & 2 p.m. “A Good Night’s Rest” presented by The Templeton Players. Mr. Snobbington desperately needs to sleep but the neighbor is making a ruckus after being locked out. What to do but invite the neighbor in, if only he will quiet down. What could possibly go wrong? The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2023-07-15/

CONCERT – 2 p.m. Vestal Mountain Dulcimer Players. Presented by the Otselic Valley Fishing and Heritage Association at the North Pitcher Church, 1069 State Route 26, Pitcher. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ovfish/

THEATER – 2 p.m. “The Gin Game.” Tragi-comedy presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Admission, $20. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta.

MUSIC FESTIVAL—3 p.m. The Honest Brook Music Festival presents the Balourdet Quartet—Angela Bae and Justin DeFilippis, violins; Benjamin Zannoni, viola; and Russell Houston, cello who will be premiering a new commissioned work by celebrated composer Karim Al-Zand. Reservations for seating, $25/person. Honest Brook Music Festival, 1885 Honest Brook Road, Delhi. 607-746-3770 or visit http://hbmf.org/

TRAIN RIDES—3 p.m. Sunday Ramble. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

THEATER—5 p.m. “Tolliver & Wakeman” by Kyle Bass, about two soldiers of the civil war, one who escaped slavery in Virginia and enlisted with the Union Army’s 26th Regiment of Colored Troops, the other a woman who disguised herself as a man to enlist. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/toliver-and-wakeman-2/

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. “The Fenimore String Quartet and Friends.” Doors open at 7. Tickets, $20. The Star Theatre, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/