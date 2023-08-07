HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

MUSIC FEST—7 p.m. Nuevo Tango. Argentinian bandoneon master JP Jofre joins highly-acclaimed Cuban-American cellist Tommy Mesa for a program exploring the fusion of classical music and tango. Part of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival 25th anniversary season. $30, adults; $15, students under 18. Purchase tickets in advance at www.cooperstownmusicfest.org. Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown.

SENIOR SOCIAL SIGN-UP – Seniors aged 50+ are invited to register for an hour of fitness with friends followed by a potlock lunch with Y Specialty Fitness. Plan to bring a dish to pass. A WellCare representative will be available to answer questions about Medicare. Y Specialty Fitness @ FoxCare, 1 FoxCare Drive, Suite 216, Oneonta. RSVP to (607) 431-5454 or e-mail YSFLeader@OneontaYMCA.org.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE – 9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment, water, and be aware of level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Fetterley Forest, Richfield Springs. Contact hike leader Sarah Patterson at (607) 432-6284 or visit https://susqadk.org/

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

TUESDAY MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Local farmers and artisans, plus live music, every Tuesday afternoon through September. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-6195 or visit cooperstownfarmersmarket.org

TEEN PAINTING CLASS—4-6 p.m. “Fundamental Painting Elements and Techniques.” Sign up for one or more sessions. Held Tuesdays and Thursday’s through August 17. Some drawing experience suggested. Part of the Summer Arts Program for Teens. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Pre-register at canoneonta.org/summer-arts-program-teens.

RABIES CLINIC—6-8 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. First come, first serve; bring your pet’s vaccine certificate for the vet’s reference. Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 547-4230.

YOGA—6:15-7 p.m. “Yoga on the Beach.” Bring a mat or a towel. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

LAKEFRONT CONCERT—6:30 p.m. Atomic Rewind. Classic rock and modern favorites. Historic Bandstand, Lake Front Park, Cooperstown.

T ZONE—Tuesdays & Thursdays 4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/