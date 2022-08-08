HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-09-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 9

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. New exhibit ‘Illustration’ opens featuring works by member and guest artists interpreting the medium mean to communicate and enhance a story. The Smithy, 55 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit smithyarts.org

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

SUPPORT GROUP – 5 – 7 p.m. All adults are invited to drop in for a grief support group facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss. This is a safe place to drop in and begin to understand the grief process, making sense of the strong emotions, and learning from other community members. Presented by Helios Care at First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. 607-432-5525 or visit helioscare.org/grief-support

LAKEFRONT CONCERT – 6:30 p.m. Enjoy the 17th season of the Lakefront Concert Series. This week features the Stoddard Hollow String Band performing Appalachian mountain music, bluegrass, and oldtime tunes. New this year, the delicious Mella’s Wood Fired Pizza will be onsite for the hungry concertgoers. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-lakefront-concert-series-3/

WRITING GROUP – 6:30 p.m. Bring your notebooks, pens/pencils and be ready to share your writing in a supportive writing group. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/