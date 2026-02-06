TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, February 7

‘Oneonta’s Other Railroad’

Exhibit Opening

OPENING RECEPTION—5-6:30 p.m. “Oneonta’s Other Railroad: The Untold Story of the Ulster and Delaware.” Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served. Exhibit on view through May. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1489791729814541&set=a.642584304535292

WINTER CARNIVAL—Bring light and laughter to the dark days of winter. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/

· 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Open Skate at Badger Park.” Badger Park, 93 Beaver Street, Cooperstown.

· 8-11:30 a.m. “Lions Club Pancake Breakfast.” Veterans Club, 60 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book Sale. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 9 a.m. registration; 10 a.m. race. “Bob Smullens 5K/10K Race.” Cooper Park, 65 Fair Street, Cooperstown.

· 9 a.m. to noon. “Meet Your Local Heroes and Free CPR Class.” Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown.

· 9 a.m. “Adult/Child Bowling Tournament.” Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown.

· 9:30 a.m. “Winter Escape Class.” Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown.

· 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Cooperstown Farmers’ Market.” Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown.

· 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Rotary’s Frosty Fling.” St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown.

· 10-11 a.m. “Utica Zoo Visits Cooperstown.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Official Warm-Up Spot. Cooperstown Beverage Exchange, 73 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· Noon to 2 p.m. “Animal Balloon Twisting.” Cooperstown Beverage Exchange, 73 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· Noon to 2 p.m. “Sled Adventure.” Lake Front Terrace, Cooperstown.

· 1-3 p.m. “Frying Pan Toss Competition.” Northway Brewing Hop House, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown.

· 1:30-2:15 p.m. “Fenimore Chamber Orchestra.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 2-4 p.m. “Chili Contest.” Open to the public. The Pratt, 50 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown.

· 3-4 p.m. “Forever Home-Run Derby.” Northway Brewing Hop House, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown.

· 5 p.m. “Superman and Super Pups.” Movie night sponsored by Susquehanna SPCA. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown.

· 6-8 p.m. “Scattered Flurries.” Northway Brewing Hop House, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown.

· 7-10 p.m. “End Zone Energy Dance.” Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown.

· 7-10 p.m. “Live Music from Friendzone Duo.” J&D’s Wagon Wheel, 4918 State Highway 28, Cooperstown.

RELIGION—8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Men’s No Regrets Conference.” Fees apply. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street, Oneonta. https://msbchurch.org/events/mens-no-regrets-conference/?occurrence=2026-02-07

FIRST AID—9 a.m. “2026 American Hearth Month CPR Certification Courses.” Edmeston Fire Department, 27-29 East Street, Edmeston. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1497298635731067&set=a.479053030888971

FIRST AID—9 a.m. “2026 American Hearth Month CPR Certification Courses.” West Oneonta Fire Department, 2862 County Road 8, Oneonta. (607) 432-1310 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1497298635731067&set=a.479053030888971

TAXES—9 a.m. “VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta.(607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

EMPLOYMENT—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “NYS Security Guard Certificate Course.” Held 2/7 through 2/10. Free. ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. excl@oneonta.edu or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122161265318749882&set=a.122101419512749882

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

PISTOL PERMITS—9 a.m. to noon. Saturday pistol permit services. First Saturday of each month. Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 172 County Highway 33 West, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4271 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1202767338617614&set=a.276529104574780

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Valentine Shopping Market.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122277925658072362&set=pcb.122277926078072362

TAXES—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through 4/11 (except on 2/21, 3/14 and 3/21). Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.(607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

CARNIVAL—10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “40th Anniversary Winter Carnival.” Games, music, crafts, raffles and more. Free admission, snacks/beverages available for purchase. Ages 2-8. Bugbee Children’s Center, 1 State Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2484 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1547397286949129&set=a.250351749987029

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

· 10:30 a.m. “Cultures in the Cosmos.”

· 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

TECH HELP—Noon to 3 p.m. “Digital Device Drop-In Hours.” Presented by Oneonta AT&T. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1285302110287886&set=a.546921787459259

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Copper Heart Bracelet Workshop with Amanda Trumbull.” Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2623173084713309?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FIRST AID—1 p.m. “2026 American Hearth Month CPR Certification Courses.” Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2761 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1497298635731067&set=a.479053030888971

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Ekphrastic Writing: Writing in Conversation with Art with Julene Waffle.” Open to writers of all levels. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1219017172917582/

EXCHANGE—1-3 p.m. “Homemaker Swap.” Bring 7+ homemade items to swap for new treasures. Anything from jams to candles, crafts and more. RSVP required. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1295732479255011&set=a.544469607714639

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography to be performed with monthly drum circle. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1081990997077695

250TH ANNIVERSARY—2-10 p.m. “Five Docs on America.” Films about America by award-winning filmmakers. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Reading Apps.” Learn about apps to track your reading. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1290196113134754&set=a.458767152944325

BASKETBALL—3 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. registration. Alumni Basketball Game. Suggested donation applies. Concessions available for purchase. Proceeds go to Coaches Vs. Cancer. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1330849658845446&set=a.445623950701359

FOR THE ANIMALS—3 p.m. “Forever Home-Run Derby.” Presented by the Susquehanna SPCA at the Northway Brewing Hop House, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4294301194116132/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. “Glass Fused Heart Suncatcher or Chime.” Presented by Jablon Studios. Fees apply; registration required. Proceeds benefit the Otego Fire Hall. Otego Fire Department, 3 River Street, Otego. (607) 239-8721 or https://www.facebook.com/events/889198420234569?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MUSIC—7 p.m. The Driftwoods with special guests Jason Wicks and Ken Wilber. Presented by the Jericho Arts Council. Pure, authentic country music. Tickets required. Historic Town Hall Theatre and Gallery, 15 North Main Street, Bainbridge. (607) 967-3781 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1547026700268150&set=gm.1968229430769854&idorvanity=317463545846459

THEATER—7 p.m. “The Laramie Project.” Presented by Otsego Pride Alliance. Documentary-style play exploring the aftermath of the hate crime in 1998 against Matthew Shepherd in Laramie, Wyoming. Tickets required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 2/8. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/foothills-1/the-laramie-project-foothills-oneonta

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR