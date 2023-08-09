HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

ARTIST’S TALK—6 p.m. Helen Quinn discusses her animated ceramics and subway-inspired silkscreens in the current exhibition, “Passages: Creatures & Curiosities.” Gallery opens at 4:30 p.m. Free admission; park on gallery lawns. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

DINE OUT – Eat out at local restaurants to support Helios Care. Bella Michael’s, 57 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-9166 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/?sd=1672531200&ed=1703980800

SUPPORT – 10 a.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Caregivers connect with others, identify local resources and create strategies for self-care. By Helios Care at Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/caregiver-resources/

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 107 Balmoral Drive, West Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

ART WORKSHOP—6 p.m. Tote Bag Tie-Dye Party. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

TOASTMASTERS—6:15-7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Toastmasters to practice public speaking in a supportive environment. Meets each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month and may be attended in person or online. The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

HOUSE TOUR – 6:30 p.m. Tour the Swart-Wilcox House Museum, circa 1807. One of the oldest homes still standing in the City of Oneonta. 24 Swart-Wilcox House Museum, 23 Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 287-7011

HISTORY MEETING—6:30 p.m. Join the Otsego County Historical Association each 2nd Thursday of the month for lively discussions and presentations on local history. This month will be a special program at the Swart-Wilcox House in Oneonta. (607) 547-8070 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical/

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES—7 p.m. The Country Express. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0680 or visit https://www.oneonta.ny.us/departments/parks_and_recreation/index.php

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Writers Moni Basu and Jan Winburn present “micro-essays” stemming from their study of poetry. Followed by discussion of their journey through the writer-editor relationship. Suggested donation, $3. Presented online by the Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, Treadwell. Visit https://www.facebook.com/brighthp

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. Mark Sherwood and The Skeleton Crew, a Grateful Dead Experience. Arrive early for children’s activities, other family fun. Free admission. Part of the Thursdays on the Village Green series. Village Green, Hamilton. thursdaysonthevillagegreen@gmail.com or https://www.thursdaysonthevillagegreen.com/

BLUES CONCERT—7 p.m. Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas. East Park, Norwich.

chenangoblues@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChenangoBluesAssociation/

THEATRE—7-9 p.m. Experience a new take on Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” in which a motley crew of aeronauts crash land on a magical island with a vengeful wizard. Tickets, $18/adult. Glimmer Globe Theatre, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Tolliver & Wakeman” by Kyle Bass, about two soldiers of the civil war, one who escaped slavery in Virginia and enlisted with the Union Army’s 26th Regiment of Colored Troops, the other a woman who disguised herself as a man to enlist. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/toliver-and-wakeman-2/

TEEN PAINTING CLASS—4-6 p.m. “Fundamental Painting Elements and Techniques.” Sign up for one or more sessions. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays through August 17. Some drawing experience suggested. Part of the Summer Arts Program for Teens. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Pre-register at canoneonta.org/summer-arts-program-teens.

T ZONE—Tuesdays & Thursdays 4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/