HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-12-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

GALLERY TOUR – 5:30 p.m. Join Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth, for after-hours tour of exhibit ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies’ featuring an inside look at her families life and legacy. Cost, $55/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/ofoinc/