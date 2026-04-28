TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, April 29

Kitten Fostering Meet & Greet

MEET & GREET—5-6:30 p.m. “New Kitten Foster Meet & Greet.” Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (506) 547-8111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1255291513351938?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DEADLINE—Last day to register farm for Family Farm Day. Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties. (518) 234-4303 ext. 122 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/agriculture/family-farm-day/farm-registration

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1228404299428242&set=a.418484840420196

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1326405266180505&set=pcb.1326409482846750

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, and pudding with topping. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

CROCHET CIRCLE—2:30 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1238470041755001&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PUBLIC MEETING—4-6 p.m. “Montgomery County Broadband Project Public Meeting.” County shares key findings and deliverables from the planning project and recent municipal permitting workshops. All welcome. 113 Park Drive, Fultonville. (315) 866-4671 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1381418194009902&set=a.431583558993375

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

HEALTH—6:30 p.m. “Weigh Less, Live More: Safe Ways To Drop Pounds and Feel Satisfied.” Registration required. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 270-4194 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10239913993922292&set=gm.10161854424206841&idorvanity=67159951840

LECTURE—7 p.m. The Cornell Gladstone Hanlon Kaufmann Lecture, “How To Love a Forest: Ecological Pragmatism and Hope in a Changed and Changing World” by Ethan Tapper. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10164710091243746&set=a.10150254950993746

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