HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-13-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

ART BY THE LAKE – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Join artists of upstate New York to celebrate the beauty of nature and Otsego Lake. On show will be pastels, watercolor, oil, acrylics, photography, and many more mediums with demonstrations throughout the day. On the lawn of the Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

MEET THE MAKERS – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop in new emporium to meet the makers behind their selection of locally sourced art, craft, food, & beverages. Will include samples, outdoor activities, demonstrations & more. Pickin’ Patch Emporium, 7487 St. Hwy. 7, Maryland. 607-638-6086 or visit facebook.com/ThePickinPatchEmporium/

DANCE PRESENTATION – 10 a.m. Enjoy a day of social dance in ‘Echoes of Tradition: Social Dancers – Onota’a:Ka (Oneida Nation Dancers).’ Included with admission. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Rd., Howes Cave. 518-296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

FINALE – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Last chance to view exhibit ‘The Setting: Of Land & Dreams’ with works by local artists Elizabeth Schula, Megan Adams Irving and Alanna Rose. Nightscapes, clay landscapes, watercolors. Free admission. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 315-941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

ART IN THE PARK – 1 – 4 p.m. Bring the kids to learn about storytelling formats and make their own original storybook. Cost, by donation. Presented by Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. 607-431-8543 or visit oneontaworldoflearning.com

RUSSIAN HISTORY – 1 p.m. Go online for lecture ‘Pictures in Thread: Late Imperial Russia and Needlework’ to learn about how needlework played a key role in the art and culture of 19th century Russian culture across the classes. Featuring guest speaker Dr. K. Andrea Rusnock. Presented by the Russian History Museum, Jordanville. 315-858-2468 or visit russianhistorymuseum.org

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter