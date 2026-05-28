Village: New Boating Regulations Intended To Protect Lake from Erosion, Invasives

By JOSHUA YOUNGQUIST

COOPERSTOWN

The Village of Cooperstown has adopted two amendments to its boating regulations with the stated purpose of further protecting Otsego Lake, the community’s public drinking‑water source. The changes modify Chapter 44 of the Village Code, enacted under authority granted by New York State Public Health Law §1100, which empowers the village to safeguard “Otsego Lake and all watercourses tributary thereto” from contamination.

The first amendment increases the fine for speeding within the lake’s no‑wake zone. Existing law states that “no vessel shall be operated within 200 feet of the shoreline of Otsego Lake…at a speed exceeding five miles per hour,” and the updated penalty raises the fine from $50.00 to $250.00. Village officials say the increase is intended to reduce shoreline erosion and protect near‑shore habitat.

The second amendment adds a new Wakeboard Boat Policy as §44‑4. The law identifies wakeboard boats as a potential source of contamination and physical impact “by virtue of their unique design and operation that can introduce invasive species to Lake Otsego in their ballast water, and cause damaging impacts to the lake shore and structures, riparian habitat, the lakebed, and ecology.”

Wakeboard boats are defined as monohull motorboats equipped with ballast tanks or hydraulically controlled devices intended to increase wake size. Bait wells and live wells used for holding fish are excluded.

Two restrictions were adopted. Wakeboard boats with ballast tanks may not be launched from the village’s public motorboat launches at Fair Street or Fish Road. Additionally, wakeboard boats may not be operated in a manner that creates a wake exceeding 12 inches from trough to crest within the village’s jurisdiction, which extends 1,500 feet from any point on the shoreline within village boundaries.

Violations carry fines of $100.00 for a first offense, $250.00 for a second offense within two years, and $500.00 for a third offense within two years. Enforcement may be carried out by the Cooperstown Police Department as well as county or state law enforcement officers.

Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk said the Watershed Supervisory Committee brought concerns about wakeboard boats to the village. According to Falk, the ballast‑tank restriction addresses the risk of invasive species that may be present in ballast water and are not easily detected through visual inspection. The wake‑height limit, she said, is intended to reduce impacts on the shoreline and lake bottom.

In response to questions about the scientific basis for the amendments, Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh provided written explanations from Dr. Kiyoko Yokota, a SUNY professor and limnologist who advises the village and surrounding townships. Yokota emphasized that the WSC is a governance body, not a research institution, but said its support for wake‑boat regulations is grounded in decades of documented evidence from Otsego Lake and lakes worldwide.

“Shoreline erosion, benthic disturbance, and increased turbidity from both natural and human causes and their negative effects on lake ecosystem functions have long been documented,” Yokota wrote, noting that prevention is more effective than reactive management. She cited the principles of the state’s Nine Element Plan, a proactive watershed‑management framework for waterbodies not yet classified as impaired.

Yokota said that while Otsego Lake has unique features, the physics of water and sediment movement are universal.

“There is no scientific evidence to support the hypothesis that Otsego Lake is an exception to the basic laws of physics at work in other lakes,” she wrote.

Yokota pointed to several indicators of stress already visible in the lake. Long‑time SCUBA divers and shoreline property owners have observed erosion throughout the lake, including at Lakefront Park. Repeated collapses along Highways 80 and 33, she said, reflect sediment movement into the lake. The northern end of the lake and Hyde Bay now contain roughly a foot of accumulated flocculate muck, and the area south of Glimmerglass State Park becomes unnavigable for motorboats each summer due to dense aquatic‑plant growth, including invasive curly‑leaf pondweed. Quagga mussels have colonized even the deepest parts of the lake, taking advantage of soft sediments that now blanket much of the lakebed. Otsego Lake also experienced its first toxic cyanobacterial blooms in 2022, which Yokota described as evidence that “multiple ecological stressors have significantly altered the aquatic ecosystem beyond a tipping point.”

Yokota also addressed comparisons between wake boats and other vessels. She noted that most boats on Otsego Lake are small, day‑use craft, and that even conventional water skiing or tubing can generate wakes strong enough to move objects onshore from 1,000–2,000 feet away. Wake boats, she said, can produce large wakes even when not towing a surfer, making their behavior less predictable. She also pointed to the limited law enforcement presence on the lake and the challenges of emergency response.

Regarding non‑regulatory alternatives such as designated wake zones or boater‑education efforts, Yokota said Otsego Lake’s narrow, V‑shaped basin allows wakes to travel long distances without dissipating. She added that shoreline‑mitigation projects would likely require state permits and impose high costs on property owners.

Yokota also noted that commercial vessels are required to use ballast‑tank designs that can be fully drained, disinfected, and inspected—standards not applied to recreational wake boats. Existing technologies, she said, could disable wake‑enhancing systems in shallow or near‑shore waters, but manufacturers have not adopted them.

Following the adoption of the amendments, residents raised questions about how the rules apply to existing slip holders, boats that leave and re‑enter the lake during the season, and other watercraft that move between waterbodies, including bass‑tournament boats and sailboats with bilge water. The village has not yet issued additional guidance on implementation, including how wake height will be measured or how enforcement will occur on the water.

Officials said further clarification may be provided as the boating season approaches, emphasizing that the purpose of the amendments is to protect the village’s drinking‑water supply and the ecological condition of Otsego Lake.

This is part one of a two-part series.