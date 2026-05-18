OCCA Launches Shoreline HAB Monitoring Program

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Otsego County Conservation Association announced on Monday, May 11 that it is seeking community volunteers to observe and report potential harmful algal blooms in Otsego Lake and Canadarago Lake as part of a new shoreline monitoring program being launched this summer. The program, a partnership of OCCA, Otsego Lake Association, SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station, Canadarago Lake Improvement Association and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation allows community members to play a direct role in tracking HABs, officials said.

“Harmful algal blooms are caused by the rapid overgrowth of algae or cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that are dangerous to humans, pets and wildlife,” said Victoria Prouty, OCCA’s watershed coordinator. “People and pets can be exposed to toxins while swimming, fishing, or doing other activities in the water, or by inhaling tiny water droplets in the air, drinking contaminated water, or eating fish or shellfish from affected waterbodies. This can have some serious health impacts.”

According to Prouty, shoreline monitors will “adopt” a small section of the shoreline and will survey for HABs once a week.

“You can adopt the shoreline in your back yard, or at a public park or other access site,” Prouty explained.

Volunteer shoreline monitors will report their findings using an online reporting form, which goes directly to the NYSDEC for review. Confirmed blooms are added to the New York Harmful Algal Bloom System page, which maps active blooms statewide to inform recreation decisions.

“This program will enhance HAB monitoring efforts by providing more frequent reporting to the DEC,” Prouty said. “With more eyes on the water, we can identify harmful algal blooms earlier and help keep people, pets, and wildlife safe.”

Officials said harmful algal blooms can look like foam, scum, paint spills, “pea soup,” or mats on the surface of the water, and can be bright green, blue-green, yellow, brown, or even red. Some blooms have distinctive odors, sometimes described as gasoline, septic, fishy, or musty. Blooms typically occur in slow-moving fresh water, such as rivers and lakes, but can also occur in salt water.

“HABs are caused by an overabundance of nutrients in the water, such as nitrogen and phosphorus from agricultural runoff, animal waste, and poorly maintained septic systems,” said Prouty.

“Excess nutrients act as fuel for algae growth. When combined with warm, sunny weather and slow-moving water, HABs can thrive,” Prouty continued. “More frequent and intense storm events can also trigger HABs, as heavy rainfall causes runoff from the surrounding watershed that can transfer more nutrients into the lake, while also stirring up ‘legacy’ nutrients stored in the lakebed.”

According to the press relesae, frequent and intense blooms in Otsego Lake were first reported in 2022, with blooms reported even earlier in Canadarago Lake. Since then, HABs have returned each year, posing a threat to water quality, wildlife and public health. With the prevalence of HABs rising as a result of warming temperatures and nutrient runoff, early detection and rapid reporting have become increasingly important.

Those interested in participating can sign up at occainfo.org/otsegolake for Otsego Lake or occainfo.org/canadaragolake for Canadarago Lake. No prior experience is needed to participate, Prouty said.

“OCCA will provide a training video, along with simple guides to help volunteers recognize HABs in the field. We’ll also send out weekly reminders and provide support throughout the season,” Prouty added.

Anyone with visual access to Otsego Lake or Canadarago Lake is encouraged to participate.

This program will run from early June through October for Canadarago Lake, and from mid-July through October for Otsego Lake. Because Canadarago Lake is shallower and warms more quickly, blooms tend to appear earlier in the season, making early monitoring especially important, officials said.

To opt in to e-mail alerts about HABs in Otsego Lake or Canadarago Lake, and to learn more about spotting HABs, community members can visit otsegocountyhabs.com. These alerts provide timely updates when weather and lake conditions may increase the likelihood of blooms, helping residents stay informed and prepared.