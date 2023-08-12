Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

‘The Gin Game’ at Foothills

THEATER – 2 p.m. “The Gin Game.” Tragi-comedy presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Admission, $20. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta.

PERIOD FARCES—Noon & 2 p.m. “A Good Night’s Rest,” presented by The Templeton Players. Mr. Snobbington desperately needs to sleep but the neighbor is making a ruckus after being locked out. What to do but invite the neighbor in, if only he will quiet down. What could possibly go wrong? The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2023-07-15/

SUMMER SUNDAY PRESENTATION—1-3 p.m. “Loomis Gang” with Frank Antonucci. Free and open to the public. Bring own folding law chair; handicap accessible. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, 24 Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/

PADDLE & PICNIC – 2-5 p.m. Queer folk are invited for a picnic, to explore the health of Otsego Lake and test a variety of kayaks and paddleboards. Snacks provided. Registration required. Brookwood Point, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://occainfo.org/calendar/queer-paddle-and-picnic/

MUSHROOM WALK – 2-4 p.m. Broaden your understanding of mushrooms with walk leader Margaret Grebowicz and the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Sets off from Vibbard Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://occainfo.org/calendar/mushroom-walk/

AUDITIONS – 3 p.m. Catskill Community Players is seeking performers for four roles, females age 50-70, in “The Savannah Sipping Society.” All experience levels welcome. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. info@catskillplayers.org or visit http://catskillplayers.org/

TRAIN RIDES—3 p.m. Sunday Ramble. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

MUSIC FESTIVAL—3 p.m. The Honest Brook Music Festival presents The Neave Trio, violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov and pianist Eri Nakamura. Reservations for seating, $25/person.  Honest Brook Music Festival, 1885 Honest Brook Road, Delhi.  607-746-3770 or visit http://hbmf.org/

THEATER—5 p.m. “Tolliver & Wakeman” by Kyle Bass, about two soldiers of the civil war, one who escaped slavery in Virginia and enlisted with the Union Army’s 26th Regiment of Colored Troops, the other a woman who disguised herself as a man to enlist. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/toliver-and-wakeman-2/

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. “Ensembles Large and Small.” Members of the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra display their wide range of talents, from tuba solo to small orchestra. Doors open at 7. Tickets, $15. The Star Theatre, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 29 ‘Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert‘ GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL – Noon. “Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert.” The stars of “La Boheme” perform their favorite party pieces, accompanied by Glimmerglass Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks at the Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/ UNVEILING – 9 a.m. Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps unveil historical marker for the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital. Held at corner of West Street and Homer Folks Drive, Town of Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory…

Happenin’ Otsego: 08-03-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ At The Glimmer Globe Theatre THEATRE—7-9 p.m. Experience a new take on Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” in which a motley crew of aeronauts crash land on a magical island with a vengeful wizard. Tickets, $18/adult. Glimmer Globe Theatre, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4 FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE