HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

THEATER – 2 p.m. “The Gin Game.” Tragi-comedy presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Admission, $20. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta.

PERIOD FARCES—Noon & 2 p.m. “A Good Night’s Rest,” presented by The Templeton Players. Mr. Snobbington desperately needs to sleep but the neighbor is making a ruckus after being locked out. What to do but invite the neighbor in, if only he will quiet down. What could possibly go wrong? The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2023-07-15/

SUMMER SUNDAY PRESENTATION—1-3 p.m. “Loomis Gang” with Frank Antonucci. Free and open to the public. Bring own folding law chair; handicap accessible. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, 24 Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/

PADDLE & PICNIC – 2-5 p.m. Queer folk are invited for a picnic, to explore the health of Otsego Lake and test a variety of kayaks and paddleboards. Snacks provided. Registration required. Brookwood Point, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://occainfo.org/calendar/queer-paddle-and-picnic/

MUSHROOM WALK – 2-4 p.m. Broaden your understanding of mushrooms with walk leader Margaret Grebowicz and the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Sets off from Vibbard Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://occainfo.org/calendar/mushroom-walk/

AUDITIONS – 3 p.m. Catskill Community Players is seeking performers for four roles, females age 50-70, in “The Savannah Sipping Society.” All experience levels welcome. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. info@catskillplayers.org or visit http://catskillplayers.org/

TRAIN RIDES—3 p.m. Sunday Ramble. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

MUSIC FESTIVAL—3 p.m. The Honest Brook Music Festival presents The Neave Trio, violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov and pianist Eri Nakamura. Reservations for seating, $25/person. Honest Brook Music Festival, 1885 Honest Brook Road, Delhi. 607-746-3770 or visit http://hbmf.org/

THEATER—5 p.m. “Tolliver & Wakeman” by Kyle Bass, about two soldiers of the civil war, one who escaped slavery in Virginia and enlisted with the Union Army’s 26th Regiment of Colored Troops, the other a woman who disguised herself as a man to enlist. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/toliver-and-wakeman-2/

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. “Ensembles Large and Small.” Members of the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra display their wide range of talents, from tuba solo to small orchestra. Doors open at 7. Tickets, $15. The Star Theatre, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/