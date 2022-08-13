HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-14-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 14

TORCH RUN – 10 a.m. Support the New York Special Olympics. The Law Enforcement Torch Run is to light the way for acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities. Purchase a shirt for $25 to support the Special Olympics. Run begins at The Clark Sports Center and concludes at Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit cooperstownny.org

COMMUNITY PICNIC – 1 p.m. Begins with an outdoor worship service, followed by picnic featuring make your own tacos, sundaes, and uplifting music by singer/songwriter Sherry Anne. Free, open to public. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-9764 or visit communitybiblechapel.com

SUMMER SUNDAYS – 1 – 3 p.m. Local history presentation ‘Henry Wilcox’s Diaries – 1867 to 1911’ by a panel of SW Transcribers. Free, open to the public. Bring your own mask, folding chair. Handicapped accessible. Held on the front lawn at The Swart Wilcox Museum, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. 607-287-7011 or visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/summer-schedule/

CHILDRENS CONCERT – 3 p.m. The Oneonta Community Concert Band presents their program ‘Teddy Bear’s Picnic.’ Children are invited to bring their teddy bears, enter to win a new one, and listen to music around the theme ‘Teddy goes into space’ featuring music ranging from Star Wars to Holts’ ‘The Planets,’ and more. Free, open to the public. Large Pavilion, Wilber Park, Oneonta. 607-376-7485 or visit facebook.com/oneontacommunityconcertband/

ARCHITECTURE – 4:30 p.m. Explore Richfield Springs and learn about the construction of the resorts in the area. Hosted by Dr. Cynthia Falk and Otsego 2000. Space limited, registration required. Cost, $10/person. Cherry Valley. 607-547-8881 or visit otsego2000.org/news-events

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Honest Brook Music Festival concludes the season with Violinist Lun Li and pianist Ying Li. Reservations required. Tickets, $25/person. The Barn, 1885 Honest Brook Rd., Delhi. Visit hbmf.org