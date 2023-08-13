Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 14

Free Books, Periodicals All Week

GIVEAWAY – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free books and periodicals. No charge or limit, take as many as desired. From the surplus of the Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum Research Library, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Held on the lawn from 8/14 through 8/18. (607) 547-1473 or e-mail h.shear@fenimoreart.org.

CAMP CREATE – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Day camp for young artists. Children aged 6-13 explore artistic talents in fun, supportive environment. Sign up for one day, $10, or all 6, $45. Pre-registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

CONCERT—5:30 p.m. The Midland Park Quintet. Classics from the 60s onward, including The Beatles, Neil Diamond, Chicago, The Eagles and others. Part of the Pathfinder Village Summer Concert Series. Free, concessions available for purchase. Pavilion, Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://pathfindervillage.org/summer-concert-series

CONCERT—7 p.m. John O’Connor and His Fellow Travelers. Traditional music. Free; rain or shine. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.

