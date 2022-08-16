HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-17-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17

GALLERY TOUR – 5:30 p.m. Join Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth, for after-hours tour of exhibit ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies’ featuring an inside look at her families life and legacy. Cost, $55/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

THRIFT SHOP – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop in to support Helios Care and get 1/2 off everything in the shop. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 261 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5335 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice/

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – 12:30 p.m. Enjoy a boxed lunch followed by a guided tour of exhibit ‘Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water’ with assistant curators Julia Madore and Ann Cannon. Cost, $30/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org