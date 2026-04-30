TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, May 1

‘A Night of Glory and Grace’

with the Catskill Choral Society

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “A Night of Glory and Grace: Antonio Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria’ and Maurice Duruflé’s ‘Requiem.’” Performed by the Catskill Choral Society. Tickets required. Also showing at 3 p.m. on 5/2. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 386-5151 or https://www.catskillchoralsociety.org/tickets

HUNTING—1/2 hour before sunrise to noon. Spring Turkey Season is held from May 1 to May 31. (518) 402-8883 or https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/turkey/seasons

YOGA—9 a.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2004401473803925/2004401513803921/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22unknown%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

CHILDREN—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Make and Play: A Creative Playgroup for Toddlers and Preschoolers.” Open to children under 5. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held each Friday. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/recurring-workshops/make-and-play-4-17

GAMES—11 a.m. Beginner Mahjong. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=915146301146086&set=a.182156554445068

BENEFIT—Noon to 6 p.m. Native Plant Sale. Proceeds benefit Super Heroes Humane Society. Hartwick College Greenhouse, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1372289724927495&set=a.360482156108262

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Jumping Worm Management” and “Feeding Friendly Insects: Look for Seedlings.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/events/jumping-worm-management-feeding-friendly-insects-look-for-seedlings

ADULT EDUCATION—1:30 p.m. “Animal Sheltering.” Presented by Stacie Haynes. Tour the Susquehanna SPCA campuses, including the companion animal facility and the new farm. Fees may apply; registration required. Continues on 5/8 and 5/15. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

PLANTING—3:30 p.m. Arbor Day Celebration tree planting in memory of Ron and Susie Streek. Held by the Village of Cooperstown. Upper Main Street, Cooperstown. jutter@cooperstownny.gov

AGING—4 p.m. “Planning for Successful Aging: Importance of Establishing Advanced Directives.” Hosted by Ryan Coutlee, Esq., of Coutlee Law Office. The Meadows Office Complex, Classroom A, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1322101670096233&set=gm.4105955909549092&idorvanity=955766744568040

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “Impressions” art exhibit. “First Friday” event. Show runs through 5/31. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

MOVIE NIGHT—5 p.m. “Not So Pretty.” Narrated by Keke Palmer. View a documentary on the American cosmetics industry, then discuss who really pays the cost of beauty. Free admission. Presented by Gotham City Outpost, Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122129863407134171&set=a.122104568643134171

FUNDRAISER—5-8 p.m. “Family Dance and Night Out.” Music, dancing, face painting, photo booth, games and more. Fees apply. Supports the Class of 2030. Students must be accompanied by an adult. Laurens Central School, 55 Main Street, Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10103642159440529&set=gm.2469462306828111&idorvanity=503131676794527

YOUTH—5:30-7:30 p.m. “Unadilla Little League Opening Ceremony.” By donation. Unadilla RDC Fields, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1708430223513289&set=a.120216942334633

FUNDRAISER—6-8 p.m. Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser for “Lion King Jr.” Fees apply. Presented by Orpheus Theatre, 22 W Broadway, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1259170656391961&set=a.492539629721738

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Hosted by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Old School Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/openmic

CONCERT/RECORDING—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. “Songs from the Black Hole.” Live concert and recording series featuring Allie Sandt, with special guests Planeview. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/foothills-1/allie-sandt-with-special-guests-plainview-concert-music-video-filming-foothills-oneonta

FULL MOON—7 p.m. Full Moon Party to celebrate the Flower Moon. Origins Café, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-2862 or http://originscafe.org/upcoming

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 5/2 and at 2 p.m. on 5/3. Tri-Town Theatre, 95 West Main Street, Sidney. www.tritowntheatre.com/mermaid

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “A Day In Hollywood, A Night in the Ukraine.” Tickets required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 5/2. Presented by Mask and Hammer Theatre Club and SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department, 106 Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1475629977297498/1475629987297497/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONTRADANCE—7:30 p.m. Featuring caller Hilton Baxter; music provided by Miss Marty and SGB. Presented by the Otsego Dance Society. Fees apply. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8164 or https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

LIVE MUSIC—8 p.m. Lucy Kaplansky performs songs from her latest album, “The Lucy Story.” Tickets required. The Night Eagle Café at the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Road, North Lansing. (845) 270-0441 or https://www.nighteaglecafe.org/

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