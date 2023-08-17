Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

2 Exhibits Open At Art Association

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Made in New York: The Art of Wood” and “Paint the Point.” Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cooperstownart

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

OPERA—1 p.m. “The Rip Van Winkles.” The Glimmerglass Festival, Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or visit https://glimmerglass.org/events/2023-la-boheme/

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place.” Join a museum educator to learn the rich history of the Otsego Region, explore the Otsego Lake shoreline, learn about the early inhabitants of this area and visit the reproduction Mohawk Bark House and the Seneca Long House. Included with museum admission. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

BENEFIT TASTING—6-8 p.m. “Oneonta Rotary Wine Tasting.” Five courses of wine (or mocktails) paired with small plates. 21+, pre-registration required. $75/person. Social Eats Café – Project 607, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-4808 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontarotary

MUSIC—6-8 p.m. Kahlil Jade performs folk, country, blues, rock and pop. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens.  (607) 432-2114 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark

CONTRADANCE—6-9 p.m. Community contradance featuring music by Balter. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta.

TRAIN RIDES—6:30 p.m. Ride the Richfield Springs Scenic Railway. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Get the friends together for music, a bonfire, and some beer. This week enjoy original rock and classic covers by Cold Hill. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/firepit-fridays-summer-concert-series/

OPERA—7:30 p.m. “Candide.” The Glimmerglass Festival, Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or visit https://glimmerglass.org/events/2023-la-boheme/

BLUES CONCERT—7:30-10:30 p.m. “Buffalo Nichols.” Tickets, $29. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/buffalo-nichols/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Tolliver & Wakeman” by Kyle Bass, about two soldiers of the Civil War, one who escaped slavery in Virginia and enlisted with the Union Army’s 26th Regiment of Colored Troops, the other a woman who disguised herself as a man to enlist. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/toliver-and-wakeman-2/

Two Exhibits To Open at CAA

The Cooperstown Art Association will hold an opening reception for two new exhibitions on Friday, August 18 from 5-7 p.m. “Made in New York: The Art of Wood” is the 28th biennial Fine Craft Invitational show devoted entirely to woodworking, including both functional and nonfunctional creations made with local and exotic woods. Featuring local and regional artisans and craftspeople, this year’s show in Gallery A will include turned and carved items, sculpture, furniture, lighting, jewelry, vessels, and more.…

