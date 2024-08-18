Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 19

Small Town Big Band
Performs at Pathfinder

SUMMER CONCERT—5:30 p.m. Small Town Big Band. Free. Dinner available for purchase. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

LIBRARY—9-10 a.m. Exercise Class designed for seniors but all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall next to the Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus  

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONNECTIONS—Noon. “Share the Bounty of the Flower Garden” with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of egg salad cold plate, broccoli salad, corn salad and apple Brown Betty. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

SUMMER SUNDAY—1-3 p.m. “The Little Red Caboose.” Presented by Jim Loudon. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 287-7011 or visit https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/calendar/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Music at Meadow Links: The Tom Hovey Summer Music Festival.” Contrasonics. Free; all welcome. Held rain or shine. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Route 27, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1646 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552201194074

