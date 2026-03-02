Pathfinder Village Pickeball Open 2025 Flight B winners and runners-up—Diana Kull, Lou Allstadt, Karen Kane and Alberto Gaitan—are congratulated by Pathfinder Village ambassador Todd Wratten during last year’s trophy presentation. (Photo provided by Pathfinder Village)

Pathfinder’s Pickleball Open Set for March 14

COOPERSTOWN—The second annual Pathfinder Village Pickleball Open is set for Pi Day, Saturday, March 14 at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, starting at 8 a.m. Organizers said this indoor tournament promises to promote fair play, fun, and friendships for newcomers and seasoned players alike.

According to a press release, play will be organized into two flights and will feature round-robin matches. Proceeds will support Pathfinder’s latest project, The Farmstead Market and Community Center.

“This exciting, sustainably designed and constructed building will open in late 2026, repurposing a 19th-century farmstead into a public community center and a full-time fresh foods market, retail store, and a culinary arts training kitchen that will serve grab-and-go foods,” the press release reads.

The center will host hands-on learning and classroom training opportunities to support Pathfinder’s prevocational and community employment programs for adults with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities, and will also feature outdoor recreation spaces, including a native plant meadow, sculpture spaces, and community pickleball courts.

Registration for the Pickleball Open is online at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-pathfinder-village-pickleball-open. The $150.00 registration fee includes a grab-and-go breakfast, a bag lunch, an event tee, and prizes for the winning brackets. Players should bring their favorite rackets, wear suitable footwear, and are expected to follow the Clark Sports Center’s Rules of Court Etiquette, officials said.

In the event of inclement weather, play will take place the following day.

According to the press release, Pathfinder Village athletes will play exhibition matches during the lunch break, “underscoring that pickleball is among the fastest growing sports today, as it is easy to learn, community-driven, and can be played by athletes of all abilities and ages.”

The 2026 Pickleball Open is supported by sponsors NYCM, Hughson and Benson Associates Insurance, and the Clark Sports Center. This fundraiser was inspired by its sister event, the Pathfinder Village Tennis Classic, which has raised nearly $300,000.00 to support the Village Foundation’s Scholarship Endowment. Officials said this fund helps village residents and students with tuition and fees and allows them to continue their paths of growth and independence at Pathfinder’s world-renowned community.