HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-21-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

COMMUNITY PICNIC – Noon – 3 p.m. The NAACP presents picnic featuring free food, live music, more. Will include a chance to register to vote and information about how the NAACP has campaigned for civil rights and continues to work to protect those rights today. At the Large Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit oneontanaacp.com

SUMMER SUNDAYS – 1 – 3 p.m. Local history presentation ‘Vernon Duroe: Rural Photographer’ by Jessica Moquin. Free, open to the public. Bring your own mask, folding chair. Handicapped accessible. Held on the front lawn at The Swart Wilcox Museum, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. 607-287-7011 or visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/summer-schedule/

CONCERT – 3 p.m. Enjoy performance by internationally acclaimed musicians Danbi Um, violin, and JIJI, guitar, playing works by Arcangelo Corelli, Amy Beach, Erroll Garner, Manuel de Falla, others. Reservations recommended; masks required. Tickets, $12/adult. Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St., Stamford. 518-918-8003 or visit friendsmusic.org

AUDITIONS – 3 p.m. Dip your toe into acting this fall with the Catskill Community Players and try out for the comedy production ‘Exhibit This’ featuring skits and monologues based on the exhibits at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Scripts will be provided at the audition. Performances will be held 11/4, 11/5, and 11/6. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Worcester. 607-433-2089 or visit facebook.com/catskillcommunityplayers/