HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-24-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24

ARTIST TALK – 4 p.m. Discuss and tour the current exhibit ‘Brave New World’ with artist Lewis Danielski. Free admission, reservation recommended. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 315-941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St. Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/ofoinc/