HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

FAMILY FARM DAY—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit family farms in Schoharie, Otsego and Delaware counties. Meet the farmers, learn about where food comes from, and enjoy activities including tours, rides, and more. Find the map at https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/

YARD SALE DAY—All Day. Visit 30+ yard sales during the Annual Fly Creek Community Day. Includes luncheon at 11 at the Fly Creek Grange Hall, Fly Creek. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077445521390

HAWKWATCH—All day. Watch for migrating raptors with the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Franklin Mountain Hawkwatch, 52 Grange Hall Road Spur, Oneonta.

(607) 397-3815 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

HAZARDOUS WASTE—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Otsego County households are invited to bring paints, pesticides, solvents, cleaners, other chemicals to be safely collected and disposed of. Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4225 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/event-five-tkrty

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 4th annual “Cancer Shoot.” Shooting events throughout the day, including skeet, trap, 50-yard rimfire, more. Prizes, auction, raffles. Proceeds donated to Memorial Sloan Kettering for cancer research. Burlington Flats Fish & Game Club, 615 Louie Dickinson Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8096 or visit https://www.facebook.com/BurlingtonFlatsFGC

FARMERS MARKET—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Richfield Springs Farmers Market. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

PARTY & YARD SALE—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Back-To-School Bash. Backpack giveaway, bounce house, paint slip and slide, raffle, bake sale, yard sales, more. Rain or shine. Oneonta Assembly of God, 1667 County Highway 48, Oneonta. (607) 432-4863 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RevJohnGrenier

BENEFIT RUN—8 a.m. Falling Footsteps Walk/Run and Breakfast. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter

BLOCK PARTY—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get to know local Worcester organizations. Includes live music, giveaways, yard sales, bounce houses, vendors, more. Strawberry Hall, 174 Main Street, Worcester. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny

CONCERT—9-11 a.m. Fenimore Chamber Orchestra opens their 2nd season with “Classical Treasures.” Featuring works by Haydn, Mozart and Schubert. Christ Church Episcopal, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://fenimoreco.org/2023-2024/

SUMMER FESTIVAL—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Old Franklin Day.” Local bands, fashion show, kids activities, great food, and a broad array of artisans and crafters. Followed by Franklin Central School all-class reunion. Institute Street, Franklin. ofd@franklinny.org or visit https://franklinny.org/ofd23

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find fresh vegetables, local meats, and hand made crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Otsego Farmers Market. 8498 Route 7, Schenevus.

CORNHOLE—10 a.m. Morris Fire Department Cornhole Tournament. $35/team. Cash prizes for top five places. Morris Fire Department, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5500 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079301992913

FIBER ARTS—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiber Arts Weekend. Demonstration of weaving, spinning, knitting, quilting and other textile-related activities. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

ENGINE SHOW—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Antique Engine Show. Single-cylinder gas engines from around New York State. Rain or shine. Admission and parking are free. Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard, 288 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 547-9692 or visit https://www.facebook.com/FlyCreekCiderMill/

SPLASH & SIZZLE—11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Water balloons, water blasters, bounce houses, local vendors, lawn games, live music, face painting and more. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta

BENEFIT DINNER—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Willy’s Good Chicken Dinner benefiting the Snap Match Program. $15 dinner include a quarter chicken, baked beans, roll, coleslaw, pie, beverage. Support local families in need at the local farmers’ market. Hulse Hill Farm, 5928 State Highway 28, Fly Creek. (607) 547-2536 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/events/chicken-dinner-benefiting-the-snap-match-program

EXHIBITION—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,” featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Free admission. Also open daily by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown/Middlefield. More info: FB/Instagram ArtGarageCooperstown; (607) 547-5327; leartgarage@gmail.com

PERIOD FARCES—Noon & 2 p.m. “Cox & Box: A Musical Comedy” presented by The Templeton Players. A silly musical farce in which a conniving landlord tricks Mr. Cox and Mr. Box into sharing the same apartment. How long can the scheme last before chaos ensues? The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2023-07-15/

TOURNAMENT—1 p.m. Volleyball tournament to support local food pantries. Bring a non-perishable food item to enter. Spectators welcome. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607)431-0432 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark

TRAIN RIDES—1 p.m. Nature discovery and appreciation on the “Mink Creek Local” over railway bridges and into the “Great Cedar Swamp.” Learn the history of the local railway built in 1868. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

SPEAKER—2-3 p.m. The Catskill Eagle, aka Hank Nicols, presents on his hike of the entire Appalachian Trail looking for Henry David Thoreau. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or e-mail kodonnell@stny.rr.com

POETRY & FICTION —2-4 p.m. Enjoy annual reading of poetry and prose by the Central NY Writers Workshop. Free, donations appreciated for the upkeep of the barn. Refreshments available. Windfall Dutch Barn, GPS location is 2009 Clinton Road, Fort Plain. (518) 992-2976 or visit http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/

THEATER SERIES—2 p.m. Gerry Trentham. Choreographer and interdisciplinary performing artist shows original works and presents an interactive movement workshop. Tickets are available in advance and at the door for a suggested donation of $5. Kaats Cradle, 76 Main St., Stamford. https://bit.ly/kaatscradletix