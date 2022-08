HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

VIRTUAL JOB FAIR – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join the Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations (WANTO) grant program for a women focused online job fair. Free. Presented by The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison & Oneida, Chenango, Delaware & Otsego. Visit working-solutions.org/events/eventdetail/452/-/wanto-virtual-job-fair