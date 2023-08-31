Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Contradance with the
Otsego Dance Society

CONTRADANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Fun, social dance with the Otsego Dance Society. Music by Traverse; Katy Heine will call the dances. Suggested donation, $10/adult. Cornfield Hall, 655 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Visit https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests. Today, enjoy a lunch of breaded fish on a bun, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, and pudding. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

OPENING RECEPTION—5 – 8 p.m. “Gestures” opens during the First Friday events. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

TRAIN RIDES—6:30 p.m. Ride the Richfield Springs Scenic Railway. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Music, a bonfire and some beer. This week, enjoy indie rock and soul music with Gooseberry. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/firepit-fridays-summer-concert-series/

JAZZ NIGHT—7 p.m. Come out for a fun night of jazz music with Rich Mollin. Admission is by donation. Cash bar available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/  

LATIN DANCE—8-11 p.m. Full Moon Party/Latin Dance Night featuring salsa dance class at 8 and DJ Raphael mixing it up at 9. Origins Café, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-2862 or visit http://originscafe.org/music

