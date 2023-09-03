Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Experienced Potters Practice Their Craft

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Raised Bed Gardening Program.” Presented by the Schoharie County Master Gardener volunteers on 9/6 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension, 173 South Grand Street, Cobleskill. (518) 234-4303 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/

