Film Days Lineup Released

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego 2000 and Glimmerglass Film Days have released the lineup for the 11th film festival. Glimmerglass Film Days 2023 will be held from 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 9 through 9:30 p.m. on Monday, November 13. The long weekend will include 25 feature films, two shorts, parties, filmmaker talks, a companion art exhibit, food, walks, free films and more. Screenings and events will be located in multiple Cooperstown locations, including the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Fenimore Art Museum, The Farmers’ Museum, the Village Hall, Templeton Hall and The Smithy. A full schedule and film lineup can be found at https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/.

