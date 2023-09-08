HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Health and Wellness in Richfield Springs

HEALTH & WELLNESS FAIR—Noon to 3 p.m. Demonstrations of Reiki, Pilates, and yoga; advice from a registered dietician; healthy cooking lessons. Exhibitors include the Richfield Springs Fire and Ambulance Squad, the Vets Club, Youth Sports, Otsego Outdoors, many more. Followed by potluck BBQ from 3-5 at the Richfield Springs Community Food Co-op. Free, all welcome. Spring Park, 27 East Main Street, Richfield Springs. Visit https://www.facebook.com/rscommunityfoods/

LEGACY RUN—8:30 a.m. 21st Annual American Legion Riders Legacy Run. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/alrpost259

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Richfield Springs Farmers Market. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Otsego Farmers Market. SUNY Cobleskill Carriage House Café and General Store, 126 Schoharie Parkway North, Cobleskill.

MEET & GREET—9 a.m. “Meet the Candidates Breakfast.” Oneonta Democratic Club hosts Deirdre Hay, candidate for New York State Supreme Court, and MacGuire Benton, candidate for Otsego County clerk. Both will address the gathering and take questions from the audience. Get Fresh on Main Café, 254 Main Street Oneonta. RSVP to garymaffei@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068905072401

ANNIVERSARY PARADE—11 a.m. Fly Creek Fire District celebrates 75th anniversary. Followed by picnic and raffle drawing at the fire house. Fly Creek Fire District, 811 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064896811667

FINALE—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last day to view “Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,” featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Free admission. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

TRAIN ROBBERY—Noon. Action-packed ride featuring shootouts, period costumes and fun for the whole family. Tickets, $25/adult. Reservations required. Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad, departing from 136 County Route 166, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or visit https://www.lrhs.com/

ENGINE SHOW—Noon to 5 p.m. 2nd annual Gasoline Powered Engine Moto Show, featuring anything from classic cars to ATVs and everything in between. Bring it in and show it off for just $5. Includes vendors, 50/50 raffle and refreshments. Free admission. Windfall Dutch Barn, GPS location is 2009 Clinton Road, Fort Plain. (518) 992-2976 or visit http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/

ART WORKSHOP—1 p.m. Paint a barn quilt ready for hanging. Shadow Brook Campground pavilion, 2149 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 264-8431 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownShadowBrookCampground

THEATRE—1 p.m. “A Year with Frog and Toad.” Glimmer Globe Theatre, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

BAZAAR—5-10 p.m. “By Alley Light Art Bazaar.” Dietz Street Alley, Oneonta.

EXHIBIT OPENING—5-7 p.m. “Portraits and Landscapes” by Alexandre Sazonov. Light refreshments available. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/alexandre-sazonov-portraits-and-landscapes/

SPORTSMAN DINNER—5 p.m. Annual sportsman’s dinner and raffle. Tickets, $30. Enter raffle to win a Beretta, $20/ticket. Mount Vision Fire Department, 114 Fields Cross Road, Mount Vision. (607) 433-0997 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MountVisionFireDepartment

MUSIC—6-8 p.m. Brewhaha performing classic feel-good rock tunes. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 731-6454 or visit https://www.redshedbrewing.com/calendar/

POTLUCK—6:30 p.m. Bring a main or a side dish to share. Jamaican themed for the adventuresome cooks out there. Everyone is welcome. Good food and fellowship guaranteed. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

LITERACY—7 p.m. “The Circle of Reciprocity: Our Gift—The Otselic River.” Host Michael Foor-Pessin discusses “Braiding Sweet Grass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer and “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge. Presenters will address the ecology of the Otselic River from its headwaters to its joining with the Tioughnioga River. Free. South Otselic United Methodist Church, 102 Clarence Church Road, South Otselic.

PERFORMANCE—7:30 p.m. “Muldoon’s Picnic.” A farcical mixum-gatherum of poetry, prose and music, featuring a performance by “Rogue Oliphant,” novelist Susan Choi, musician Amy Rigby, and the poet Paul Muldoon himself. Tickets, $25. Presented by Klinkhart Hall Arts Center in the Sharon Springs Central School auditorium, 514 State Route 20, Sharon Springs. Visit https://klinkharthall.org/shop/muldoons-picnic-2023/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Half Way to Hell” AC/DC Tribute concert. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets, $25. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/