HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

RESOURCE FAIR – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Join the Office for the Aging for a Senior Resource Fair and Public Hearing featuring information about health insurance, aging in place, homecare, caregiver support, more. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-547-4232 or visit facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/