TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, March 21

Big Geek Energy Convenes at Southside Mall

CONVENTION—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Big Geek Energy Part II.” Celebrate sci-fi, fantasy, superheroes and more. Presented by Steamstress & Co. at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. steamstressandco@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/3280469355468080?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BIRDING—7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge and Wetlands Trip 2026.” Registration required. Rain date 3/28. Bring a bag lunch, snacks, water, etc. Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Meet at Dietz Street Parking Lot, Oneonta. (607) 244-5496 or https://doas.us/

MAPLE WEEKEND—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast, tours, demos and tastings. Continues 3/22, 3/28 and 3/29. Buck Hill Farm, 185 Fuller Road, Jefferson. (607) 652-7980 or https://www.buckhillfarm.com/events

COURSE—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Boating Safety.” 8-hour introduction to basic principles of safe and responsible boating to earn a safe boating certificate. Open to ages 10+. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122167501322749882&set=a.122101419512749882

TAXES—9 a.m. “VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

SALE—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. End of Season Sale. Half off everything except furniture. Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

FUN—10 a.m. “Dog Sled Rides.” Free. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

OREOS—10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Oreo Tasting Party to celebrate International Oreo Day. Learn about the dark history of Oreos. Free; registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1315764137241683&set=a.546921787459259

WRITERS—10 a.m. “Writers Salon: Only I-Love-Yous!” Free children’s storytime and optional book signing with author Raye Pietruszka. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon

CARNIVAL—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “PTA Crayon Carnival.” Activities, games, face painting and more. Red Bursey Gymnasium, Cooperstown Junior-Senior High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1234819792105846&set=a.426737709580729

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

GAME DAYS—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friends, fun and laughter for the whole family. Free; registration required. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=951398854387884&set=a.244415948419515

OPERA—Noon; discussion starts 45 minutes prior. “Tristan und Isolde.” Live HD broadcast from The Metropolitan Opera. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/2060-2/

ART—Noon to 2 p.m. “Community Creates: Monoprints.” Free; open to the public. All materials/instruction provided. Donations gratefully accepted. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/community-creates-monoprint

WORKSHOP—Noon to 3 p.m. “Spiritus Animalis: Spring Equinox.” Fees apply; registration required. Mountain Magic Market, 52 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 287-7278 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1400423995110141/

LATTES AND LITERATURE—1 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1958402411758496

LECTURE—1 p.m. “Welcome to the Russian Nursery: Toys and Games in Nineteenth-Century Russian.” Presented online by Liliya Dashevski. Russian History Museum, Jordanville. (315) 858-2468 or https://www.russianhistorymuseum.org/event/russian-toys/

MOMS AND KIDS—1 p.m. “First Hike of the Season!” Presented by the Moms and Little Pathfinders Hiking Group. Relaxed, come and go, explore at your own pace hike with the kids. Clark Tower Trail, Beaver Meadow Road between County Route 52 and Apple Creek Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-5125 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2696059357431502?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—1 p.m. Empire Sax Quartet Concert. Presented by the Otsego Music Trail. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 ext. 147 or https://pathfindervillage.org/events

CONCERT—1 p.m. “Empire Saxophone Quartet.” Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day. Free and open to the public. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2712033512479753?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

SOCIAL—2-4 p.m. “Springtime Ice Cream Social.” Egg hunt, story, craft and meeting with the Easter Bunny. Presented by Opportunities for Otsego Head Start at the Village Library of Morris, 152 Main Street, Morris. (607) 433-8055 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1336702571813664&set=a.362239402593324

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography to be performed with monthly drum circle. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1081990997077695

ORCHESTRA—3 p.m. “Maestro Series Concert #3: Bach in Bengal.” Presented by Fenimore Chamber Orchestra. Featuring internationally renowned sitarist Arjun Verma. Tickets required. Free to students, children and adults accompanying children. Christ Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. https://www.fenimore-orchestra.org/events

SOUND BATH—3 p.m. Spring Equinox Sound Bath. Shake off winter and welcome spring with healer/percussionist Marcel Smith. Tickets required. Open Eye Theater, 960 Main Street, Margaretville. (845) 586-1660 or https://www.theopeneyetheater.org/

DINNER—4-6:30 p.m. Baked Haddock or Baked Ham Dinner. Eat in or take out. Fees apply. Handicap accessible. Unadilla First Presbyterian Church, 156 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27079465148309270&set=gm.3170661293115448&idorvanity=2477172589130992

OPEN MIC—5-8 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/25847686924895984

FUNDRAISER—5-8 p.m. “Super Heroes and Princess Prom.” Family-friendly dance featuring music, games, prizes and more. Tickets required. Presented by the Super Heroes Humane Society at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or https://superheroeshs.org/event/super-heroes-and-princess-prom/

DANCE—6-8 p.m. Daddy, Daughter Dance. Fees apply. Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1677980850311636&set=a.849878973121832

LIVE MUSIC—6-9 p.m. Performed by Scattered Flurries. Kick winter out the door and welcome spring. BYOB and snacks. Free. Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10162727797308348&set=gm.26150387624594101&idorvanity=321873527872198

FILM SCREENING—6 p.m. Free screening of “Sheepdog.” A drama about a military veteran and first responder struggling to adjust to civilian life (rated R). Followed by Q&A and panel discussion with actor/writer of the film and first responders and support agencies. All welcome. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0001 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2115417895878401/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—6-9 p.m. “Kick Winter Out the Door and Welcome Spring!” Live music with the Scattered Flurries. BYOB and snacks. Free. Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10162592129688348&set=gm.1879292956051409&idorvanity=128618074452248

MOVIE NIGHT—7 p.m. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1333654998796092&set=a.544469607714639

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