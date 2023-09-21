Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Kick Off Two-Day Art & Music Festival

ART & MUSIC—5-10:30 p.m. Fringe Art & Music Festival. Community is invited to a welcome ceremony for all ages followed by an evening of music, theater, farce, a rave, peepshow burlesque, and much more. Check website for full schedule, recommended ages. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/foothills-fringe/

DEADLINE—Register for fun day trip to Philadelphia on 10/2 with the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Includes a tour of the Museum of the American Revolution and the Independence National Historic Park. (607) 432-1385 or visit https://oneontahistory.org/

ALUMNI WEEKEND–7:45 a.m. Tony Drago Alumni Golf Classic. Presented by the Oneonta High School Alumni Association. 2nd flight held at 12:45. Oneonta Country Club, 9 Country Club Drive, Oneonta. (607) 287-4406 or visit www.oneontahighalumni.org

OUTING—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Women’s Erie Canal Bike Ride. 15-mile flat ride from Mohawk to Little Falls and back. Bring your own bike or rent (notice required). Bring water, sunscreen and lunch money. Cost, $10/members, registration required. Presented by Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown.  (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/adventure/outing-schedule/

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome to learn. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, carrots, and oatmeal raisin cookies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 6 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. www.RedCrossBlood.org

OKTOBERFEST—Noon to 10 p.m. Enjoy delicious Bavarian food, music and décor. Tony’s Polka Band to perform at 4 p.m. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 731-6454 or visit https://www.redshedbrewing.com/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. www.RedCrossBlood.org

HERITAGE MONTH—1-2:30 p.m. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with pop-up experience exploring images and hands-on items from the Hall of Fame’s collections that tell the stories of Latino baseball players. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/hispanic-heritage-month-pop

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

TRUE BLUE WEEKEND—4-10:30 p.m. Hartwick College welcomes back alumni, friends, family and members of the Hartwick College community for this annual event featuring celebrations of first-generation students, open houses, a hiking challenge on the Table Rock Trails, a salute to retiring faculty, more. Hartwick College, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/alumni-and-friends/true-blue-weekend/

PISTOL PERMIT—5-9 p.m. “18-hr NYS Pistol Permit Course.” Three days of classroom and range instruction. Heritage Engraving and Smithing, 389 County Highway 6, Otego. (607) 433-0515 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

CONCERT—6-8 p.m. “Alex Torres Live Orchestra.” Celebrate Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month with Torres and his Latin Orchestra. Free, open to all. Campus Quad, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Aolat.Salami@oneonta.edu

CONCERT—7 p.m. Leanna Crawford performs her signature Christian music. Free. Otsego Christian Academy, 353 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-0141 or visit www.otsegochristian.org

KICK OFF—7 p.m. Hartwick College President Darren Reisberg kicks off the 2023 True Blue Weekend. Includes annual Alumni Awards presentation, special recognition of the 80th anniversary of the nursing program. Anderson Center or the Arts, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/alumni-and-friends/true-blue-weekend/

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Music, a bonfire and some beer. This week, enjoy country, classic rock, and party hits with Lazy II. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/firepit-fridays-summer-concert-series/

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. Performance by Sunny War. Admission, $24. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/sunny-war/

RAVE—8:30-10:30 p.m. “Musical Theatre Rave—An Unforgettable Night of Broadway Bliss!” Musical theatre enthusiasts, drama geeks, and lovers of the state are invited to sing, dance, and celebrate the magic of musicals. $10. Part of the Foothills Fringe Festival. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/foothills-fringe/

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 29 ‘Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert‘ GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL – Noon. “Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert.” The stars of “La Boheme” perform their favorite party pieces, accompanied by Glimmerglass Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks at the Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/ UNVEILING – 9 a.m. Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps unveil historical marker for the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital. Held at corner of West Street and Homer Folks Drive, Town of Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-24-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 Otsego County Chamber Awards Dinner AWARDS DINNER—5:30 p.m. The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce invites the community to celebrate this year’s award winners: Geoffrey Doyle, Eugene Bettiol Jr. Distinguished Citizen of the Year; Casella Waste Systems, Business of the Year Award; Creekside Industries, Breakthrough Award; Connie Herzig, Volunteer of the Year; and Dan Buttermann, Leadership Otsego Distinguished Alumnus. Held at the Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or visit members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2023-annual-spring-awards-dinner-blooming-with-brilliance-1079 BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown.…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE