HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Kick Off Two-Day Art & Music Festival

ART & MUSIC—5-10:30 p.m. Fringe Art & Music Festival. Community is invited to a welcome ceremony for all ages followed by an evening of music, theater, farce, a rave, peepshow burlesque, and much more. Check website for full schedule, recommended ages. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/foothills-fringe/

DEADLINE—Register for fun day trip to Philadelphia on 10/2 with the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Includes a tour of the Museum of the American Revolution and the Independence National Historic Park. (607) 432-1385 or visit https://oneontahistory.org/

ALUMNI WEEKEND–7:45 a.m. Tony Drago Alumni Golf Classic. Presented by the Oneonta High School Alumni Association. 2nd flight held at 12:45. Oneonta Country Club, 9 Country Club Drive, Oneonta. (607) 287-4406 or visit www.oneontahighalumni.org

OUTING—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Women’s Erie Canal Bike Ride. 15-mile flat ride from Mohawk to Little Falls and back. Bring your own bike or rent (notice required). Bring water, sunscreen and lunch money. Cost, $10/members, registration required. Presented by Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/adventure/outing-schedule/

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome to learn. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, carrots, and oatmeal raisin cookies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 6 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. www.RedCrossBlood.org

OKTOBERFEST—Noon to 10 p.m. Enjoy delicious Bavarian food, music and décor. Tony’s Polka Band to perform at 4 p.m. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 731-6454 or visit https://www.redshedbrewing.com/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. www.RedCrossBlood.org

HERITAGE MONTH—1-2:30 p.m. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with pop-up experience exploring images and hands-on items from the Hall of Fame’s collections that tell the stories of Latino baseball players. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/hispanic-heritage-month-pop

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

TRUE BLUE WEEKEND—4-10:30 p.m. Hartwick College welcomes back alumni, friends, family and members of the Hartwick College community for this annual event featuring celebrations of first-generation students, open houses, a hiking challenge on the Table Rock Trails, a salute to retiring faculty, more. Hartwick College, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/alumni-and-friends/true-blue-weekend/

PISTOL PERMIT—5-9 p.m. “18-hr NYS Pistol Permit Course.” Three days of classroom and range instruction. Heritage Engraving and Smithing, 389 County Highway 6, Otego. (607) 433-0515 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

CONCERT—6-8 p.m. “Alex Torres Live Orchestra.” Celebrate Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month with Torres and his Latin Orchestra. Free, open to all. Campus Quad, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Aolat.Salami@oneonta.edu

CONCERT—7 p.m. Leanna Crawford performs her signature Christian music. Free. Otsego Christian Academy, 353 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-0141 or visit www.otsegochristian.org

KICK OFF—7 p.m. Hartwick College President Darren Reisberg kicks off the 2023 True Blue Weekend. Includes annual Alumni Awards presentation, special recognition of the 80th anniversary of the nursing program. Anderson Center or the Arts, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/alumni-and-friends/true-blue-weekend/

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Music, a bonfire and some beer. This week, enjoy country, classic rock, and party hits with Lazy II. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/firepit-fridays-summer-concert-series/

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. Performance by Sunny War. Admission, $24. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/sunny-war/

RAVE—8:30-10:30 p.m. “Musical Theatre Rave—An Unforgettable Night of Broadway Bliss!” Musical theatre enthusiasts, drama geeks, and lovers of the state are invited to sing, dance, and celebrate the magic of musicals. $10. Part of the Foothills Fringe Festival. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/foothills-fringe/