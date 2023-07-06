HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-08-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 8

HISTORY AFTER HOURS – 5-7 p.m. “All Aboard” for the first program of the season, offering a variety of activities for adults and children, centered around the D&H railroad special exhibition. Get hands-on with featured D&H objects, taste some of the food that would have been served on a train car in the 1900s, and let the children create a miniature, light up, railroad crossing sign. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org/events-programs/

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Otsego County Office Building, Training Room, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. Register at redcrossblood.org

ARTIST TALK—Time TBA. Enjoy a discussion on art with the creators behind the exhibit “Star Power Painting,” featuring three stars of the Art Garage art community, Deborah Geurtze, Tracy Helgeson and Lilian Voorhees. On view through July 15. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

DINE FOR A CAUSE – 10 a.m. Eat out at Wise Guys Sammy’s and a percentage will go to support Helios Care. 261 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit helioscare.org/events/

CHALLENGE BOOK CLUB—3:30-5 p.m. Children aged 11-14 are invited to this book club exploring all the age-appropriate books “they” don’t want you to read. The reading list for this club is full of books that have been challenged due to the inclusion of controversial material, from profanity to LGBTQIA+ content and more. Students will learn how to discuss these difficult topics, expand critical thinking skills, share reactions, and learn about literary rating systems and their impacts. Headwaters Art Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/challenge-book-club/2023-04-13/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

GARDENSIDE TALK—5-8 p.m. The Otsego County Master Gardeners host this edition of the gardenside talks featuring Dr. Douglas Tallamy, professor of agriculture and natural resources at the University of Delaware, who has written a number of books, including “Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants,” and over 100 research papers. Hosted online by the Otsego County Master Gardeners. (607) 547-2536 ext. 228 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/06/08/bringing-nature-home-to-new-york

CLAY STUDIO – 6-9 p.m. Experienced clay artists are invited to work on personal projects. Knowledge of hand building and wheel throwing required. No instruction. The Smithy Gallery & Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit smithyarts.org/the-clay-studio-

TOASTMASTERS—6:15-7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Toastmasters to practice public speaking in a supportive environment. Meets each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month and may be attended in person or online. Held at The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

AUDITION – 6:30 p.m. Try out for a part in the hilarious play “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” by Alan Ball. Set during a wedding reception in which the five bridesmaids hide in an upstairs bedroom, each for their own reasons, to avoid the proceedings below and discover a common bond to each other. Performances to be held 9/23 and 9/24. Held at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

HISTORY MEETING—6:30 p.m. Join the Otsego County Historical Association each 2nd Thursday of the month for lively discussions and presentations on local history. This month will feature a “What’s It—Show & Tell” time followed by the annual meeting. The public is invited to attend and bring items to be identified or of interest to share. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 547-8070 or visit facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical/