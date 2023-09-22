HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Family Fun Day At Wilber Park

First Day of Fall. National Hunting & Fishing Day—Visit https://nhfday.org/

FAMILY FUN DAY—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fundraiser for survivors, caretakers, and others who have been impacted by cancer. Includes a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; cornhole tournament at 1 p.m.; and the Relay For Life begins at 4 p.m. with fireworks at dusk. Features a band, auction, color run, food, vendors, dog show, more. Wilber Park, Dane West Drive, Milford. (570) 731-3966 or visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=106457

FREE FISHING DAY—All day. NYS residents aged 16+ are invited to head out to the waterways and catch some fish. No license required. Visit https://otsegooutdoors.org/event/free-fishing-day-new-york-state-3/

RAFFLE – All day. Quarter Inch Quilt Club raffles off a gorgeous quilt to support this local library. Cost, $2/ticket or 7 for $10. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

RUMMAGE SALE – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rummage and Book Sale. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102

AUTUMN MARKET – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 8th annual autumn open air market. Door prizes, gift baskets, activities, 75+ local merchants, artisans, food vendors, more. General Clinton Park, 2518 State Highway 7, Bainbridge. http://www.607connection.com/#/

ALUMNI WEEKEND – 9-11 a.m. OHS Alumni Military Veterans breakfast. Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-4406 or visit www.oneontahighalumni.org

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Richfield Springs Farmers Market. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

CAT CAFÉ—9 a.m. to noon. Grab a drink, have a snack, and play with some adorable and adoptable kitties! Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

AUTHORS EXPO—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “First Annual Authors & Illustrators Expo.” Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

GARLIC FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 22nd annual Susquehanna Valley Garlic Festival. Local growers present a wide array of garlic. Includes music, food, black garlic, demonstrations, growing tips, products, more. Free admission. Merchandise available for purchase to support the festival. Wood Bull Antiques, 3920 State Highway 28, Milford. farmers@svgarlicfestival.com or visit svgarlicfestival.com

TRUE BLUE WEEKEND—10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hartwick College welcomes back alumni, friends, family and members of the Hartwick College community for this annual event featuring celebrations of first-generation students, open houses, a hiking challenge on the Table Rock Trails, a salute to retiring faculty, more. Hartwick College, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/alumni-and-friends/true-blue-weekend/

HIKE—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Otsego Outdoors Beer Hike.” Rare opportunity to explore the trails around Brewery Ommegang. Includes free beer token, music, environmental organizations. Counts toward the Fall Octet. Registration required; free. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://otsegooutdoors.org/event/otsego-outdoors-beer-hike/

TRUCK SHOW—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Big Rig Shindig” highlights trucks, tractors, heavy equipment and other working vehicles and their importance to our communities in this fun/educational event. Weather/call dependent. The LifeNet helicopter will make a special appearance. Admission, $5/person, $10/car. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 ext. 116 or visit https://pathfindervillage.org/events

STORYTIME & CRAFTING—11 a.m. to noon. Story and crafting activities based around the exhibition, “Frog and Toad & Other Friends: The World of Arnold Lobel.” This week only, the leads of the stage production of “A Year with Frog and Toad” will make a special appearance. Scriven Gallery, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

ALUMNI WEEKEND – Noon. OHS Alumni Association Induction Ceremony for Alumni of the Year, Wall of Distinction and Athletic Hall of Fame. Followed by a luncheon in the cafeteria. Belden Auditorium, Oneonta High school, 130 East Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-4406 or visit www.oneontahighalumni.org

OKTOBERFEST—Noon to 10 p.m. Enjoy delicious Bavarian food, music and décor. Day begins with Tony’s Polka Band at noon, a stein-holding competition at 4:15, and Scattered Flurries performing at 6. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 731-6454 or visit https://www.redshedbrewing.com/

OPEN HOUSE – 1-3 p.m. Visit a house built by Habitat for Humanity and get information about partnering with the organization. Completed Habitat home located at 108 McFarland Road, Oneonta. (607) 432-7874 or visit https://www.facebook.com/HabitatForHumanityOtsegoCountyNY/

TEXTILE WORKSHOP—1 p.m. “Textile Care and Identification Day.” The public is invited to bring family heirloom bedspreads and spend the day with Rabbit Goody of Thistle Hill Weavers to discuss and identify them. $10/item. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/events-2/

THEATRE—1 p.m. “A Year with Frog and Toad.” Glimmer Globe Theatre, Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

ART & MUSIC—1-10:30 p.m. “Fringe Art & Music Festival.” An evening of music, theater, farce, a rave, fringe fest drag show, and much more. Check website for full schedule and recommended ages. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/foothills-fringe/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

OPEN MIC – 2-4 p.m. “Light-Hearted Storytelling.” Share stories, humor and poetry (family friendly). Emceed by Swami Tirtha. Green Earth Natural Foods Market & Café, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or visit https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/

TEXTILE HISTORY—2 p.m. “Barn Quilts of Otsego County.” Learn what a barn quilt is, why they are becoming more prevalent around Hartwick/Otsego County and more with James Matson, assistant curator at Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600.

FOOTBALL – 2:30 p.m. OHS varsity football game vs. Chenango Valley. Oneonta High School, 130 East Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-4406 or visit www.oneontahighalumni.org

THEATER—3:30 p.m. “Love Letters” by A. R. Gurney. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions as part of the Fringe Art & Music Festival. Tickets, $15. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org.

BENEFIT AUCTION—4-7 p.m. Annual Art Auction to benefit West Kortright Center. Will include music, tacos and cash bar. All works donated by emerging and established artists will be on display during event. Free, RSVP required. Birdsong Farm, 38718 State Highway 10, Hamden. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://westkc.org/

ARTIST DISCUSSION— 5-6 p.m. “A Conversation with Adrianne Lobel.” A discussion of her work in the exhibit, “Nature Composed: Painting and Tapestries by Adrianne Lobel,” and the work of her father, Arnold Lobel, in the exhibit, “Frog and Toad & Other Friends: The World of Arnold Lobel.” Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

MUSIC—6-8 p.m. Scattered Flurries. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 731-6454 or visit https://www.redshedbrewing.com/calendar/

THEATER SERIES—7 p.m. Theater artist Glo McDonald presents scenes from an original performance exploring the taboo of women aging in the public eye through the quirky, unlikely story of Annie Edson Taylor, the first person to survive riding over Niagara Falls in a barrel during the Pan American Exposition at Buffalo in 1901. Tickets are available in advance and at the door for a suggested donation of $5. Kaats Cradle, 76 Main St., Stamford. https://bit.ly/kaatscradletix