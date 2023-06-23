HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-24-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 24

HERBAL REMEDIES—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn how plants were used as remedies in the 1840s. The blacksmith will be making equipment to distill extracts and the printer will make medical pamphlets. Tour the specimen garden and learn about the remedies every rural family would have known. Sign up for workshops on making balms and salves and for a walk to learn about the uses of back-yard weeds. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit farmersmuseum.org/event/herbal-remedies/2023-06-24/

FREE FISHING DAY—New York State residents aged 16+ are invited to go fishing, no license or registration required. All other fishing regulations apply. Discover the sport, get back into it, or bring your friends to try it out. Visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/free-fishing-day-new-york-state-2/

AUDUBON SOCIETY—8 a.m. Explore area birds on the West Branch Preserve Bird Walk with Sandy Bright and Charlie Scheim, who will discuss the NYS Breeding Bird Atlas. All welcome. West Branch Nature Preserve Trail, 33195 State Highway 10, Walton. (607) 397-3815 or visit facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

FARMERS MARKET—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Richfield Springs Farmers Market. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

BEAVER CREEK—8:45 a.m. Paddle down Beaver Creek for a leisurely scenic outing perfect for all experience levels. Reservations required. Cost, $35 to rent a kayak. Meet in the parking lot of the Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80, Sherburne. (607) 674-4733 or visit facebook.com/RogersEEC/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find fresh vegetables, local meats, and hand made crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Otsego Farmers Market. 8498 Route 7, Schenevus.

PADDLE & PULL—9 a.m. to noon. Help control the invasive water chestnut in local waterways. Bring your own canoe/kayak or reserve one for use from the Otsego County Conservation Association. Meet at Fishing Access site on State Highway 28, Portlandville. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/water-chestnut-control-goodyear-lake/

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find your next great read and support the Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (Held June 24 through July 2. 607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

EXHIBIT OPENS—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Crafting Freedom: The Life and Legacy of Free Black Potter Thomas W. Commeraw.” Explore the life and career of Commeraw in the years between the Revolutionary War and the Civil War and learn about the Free Black Community in New York. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org/future-exhibitions/commeraw

VOLUNTEER DAY—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join the Unadilla Community Farm for Herb Propagation Day. Volunteers will learn how to root softwood cuttings such as chocolate mint, lavender and St. John’s wort. The day will cover how to make the proper soil mix, set up a propagation station and how to care for cuttings while they root. RSVP required. Unadilla Community Farm, 5937 County Highway 18, West Edmeston. RSVP at unadillacommunityfarm.org/june242023/

BOOK FAIR—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Explore an extravaganza of antique or vintage books, ephemera and more with the many vendors of the Cooperstown Antiquarian Book Fair. Admission $5, which supports the Cooperstown Foundation for Excellence in Education. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-antiquarian-book-fair-2023/

DINE FOR A CAUSE—11 a.m. Dine out and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. Feel Good Smoothie Bar & Café, 4 Clinton Plaza, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

SUMMER FUN—Noon. Family Picnic and Water Balloon Bonanza to celebrate summer. There will be hot dogs, ice cream sundaes, lawn games, chalk drawing and more. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit facebook.com/harrislibrary/

LIBRARY OUTING – 1 p.m. Extended Tour of Hyde Hall. Sign up for an extended tour to explore the history and rooms of Hyde Hall and the Clarke family who lived there. Presented by the Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

MUSIC ON MAIN—1-3 p.m. Saxalicious. Free live performance. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or visit wearecooperstown.com/downtown-music/

ARTS & DRAFTS—1 & 2 p.m. Unleash your creativity in this fun Summer Tie Dye Workshop. Reservations required, bring your own shirt to color. Cost, $35. Council Rock Brewery, 4861 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. 607-643-3016 or visit facebook.com/councilrockbrewery

WRITERS GROUP—1:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

WALKING TOUR – 2 p.m. “Fairchild Mansion Walking Tour.” Join the GOHS to learn about the home of U.S. Congressman George Fairchild. Reservations not required. Admission by donation. Meet at the Masonic Lodge, 322 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

ART DISCUSSION—2 p.m. “Say Gay! Queer Artists in the Arkell Museum Collection.” Celebrate Pride Month and learn about queer artists featured in the museum’s collection and the impact of LGBTQIA+ artists in the 19th and 20th centuries with Curator of Education Mary Alexander. Free. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or visit arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

COMEDY FEST—3 p.m. Community members of all ages are invited for a free Comedy Improv Workshop during the Hill People’s Comedy Fest. Tickets, $15. Carriage House Theater Space, 76 Main Street, Stamford. Register at bit.ly/hillpplfest

CONCERT – 5 p.m. The Killdeer Trio performs, featuring Wyatt Ambrose on guitar; Evan Jagels, bass; Sebastian Green, drums. $20/adult. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or visit facebook.com/dunderberggallery/

GALLERY EXHIBIT – 6:15 p.m. “One Man Show of Paintings by David Mackenzie.” Open to the public; free. Includes open mic for words on David or his paintings. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or visit facebook.com/dunderberggallery/

DINNER THEATER – 7-10 p.m. “Mystery at the Armory.” The Murdercafé premiers a Victorian Age whodunit set in the old armory. Includes a buffet, cash bar, the show and prizes. Written for the castle with the aid of the Walton Historical Society. $35/person. Castle on the Delaware, 139 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (917) 348-7890 or visit facebook.com/castleonthedelaware

COMEDY FEST—7:30 p.m. The Hill People’s Comedy Fest concludes the year with an evening of improv, sketch and other antics. Tickets, $15. Carriage House Theater Space, 76 Main Street, Stamford. Register at bit.ly/hillpplfest

SUMMER MOVIES—6 p.m. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” presented in collaboration with the Richfield Springs Public Library Summer Reading Program. Held at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.