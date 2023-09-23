Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Celebrate Autumn During
Hartwick’s True Blue Weekend

FALL FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Pine Lake Fall Festival.” Includes music, hiking, boating, horse-drawn wagon ride, the honey harvest with the Pine Lake bees, apple cider pressing, and much more. Pine Lake Environmental Campus, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/alumni-and-friends/true-blue-weekend/

TRUE BLUE WEEKEND—8:30 to 1 p.m. Hartwick College welcomes back alumni, friends, family and members of the Hartwick College community for this annual event featuring celebrations of first-generation students, open houses, a hiking challenge, a salute to retiring faculty, more. Hartwick College, Oneonta.

FALL FEST – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local arts, crafts, food, a corn maze, pumpkins, live music, much more. Covered Bridge Farm Market, 331 Covered Bridge Road, Unadilla. (607) 435-1478 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CoveredBridgeFarmMarket/

PAINTING CLASS—10 a.m. to noon. “Fall Plein-Air Painting with Mary Nolan.” Some experience required. Learn techniques of oil or acrylic painting while working from life. $225/non-member. Held Sundays through 10/15. Presented by the Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cooperstownart/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local produce, arts, & crafts for sale, and get to know the local makers & farmers. Curry Park, 3898 State Highway 28, Milford.

OKTOBERFEST—Noon to 10 p.m. Enjoy delicious Bavarian food, music and décor with Tony’s Polka Band performing noon-4. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 731-6454 or visit https://www.redshedbrewing.com/

THEATRE—1 p.m. “A Year with Frog and Toad.” Glimmer Globe Theatre, Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

HISTORICAL SOCIETY – 2 p.m. “History of our Local Granges.” Town of Maryland Historical Society presentation on the four Town of Maryland Granges; the current Schenevus Valley Grange, and more. Presented by long-time Grange member Roger Halbert. All welcome. Am Vets Building, 16 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 434-2177 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/291944741443454/

THEATER—2 p.m. “Love Letters” by A. R. Gurney. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions as part of the Fringe Art & Music Festival. Tickets, $15. Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org.

GOHS TOUR—3 p.m. “Walnut Street Historic District Walking Tour.” Bob Brzozowski and Loraine Tyler lead a tour of the grand homes and buildings in and near the historic district. By donation. Reservations not required. Meet at Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org 

GALLERY TALK—5:30-6:30 p.m. Artist Adrianne Lobel hosts an after-hours guided tour of her exhibit, “Nature Composed: Paintings and Tapestries by Adrianne Lobel.” Tickets, $25/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FUNDRAISER—6-8 p.m. “Adopt a Less Adoptable Pet Bingo!” Includes raffles and prizes. $10 minimum food/drink purchase to play. Support Super Heroes Humane Society. Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 349-3842 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 29 ‘Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert‘ GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL – Noon. “Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert.” The stars of “La Boheme” perform their favorite party pieces, accompanied by Glimmerglass Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks at the Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/ UNVEILING – 9 a.m. Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps unveil historical marker for the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital. Held at corner of West Street and Homer Folks Drive, Town of Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-24-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 Otsego County Chamber Awards Dinner AWARDS DINNER—5:30 p.m. The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce invites the community to celebrate this year’s award winners: Geoffrey Doyle, Eugene Bettiol Jr. Distinguished Citizen of the Year; Casella Waste Systems, Business of the Year Award; Creekside Industries, Breakthrough Award; Connie Herzig, Volunteer of the Year; and Dan Buttermann, Leadership Otsego Distinguished Alumnus. Held at the Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or visit members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2023-annual-spring-awards-dinner-blooming-with-brilliance-1079 BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown.…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE