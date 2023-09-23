HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Celebrate Autumn During

Hartwick’s True Blue Weekend

FALL FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Pine Lake Fall Festival.” Includes music, hiking, boating, horse-drawn wagon ride, the honey harvest with the Pine Lake bees, apple cider pressing, and much more. Pine Lake Environmental Campus, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/alumni-and-friends/true-blue-weekend/

TRUE BLUE WEEKEND—8:30 to 1 p.m. Hartwick College welcomes back alumni, friends, family and members of the Hartwick College community for this annual event featuring celebrations of first-generation students, open houses, a hiking challenge, a salute to retiring faculty, more. Hartwick College, Oneonta.

FALL FEST – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local arts, crafts, food, a corn maze, pumpkins, live music, much more. Covered Bridge Farm Market, 331 Covered Bridge Road, Unadilla. (607) 435-1478 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CoveredBridgeFarmMarket/

PAINTING CLASS—10 a.m. to noon. “Fall Plein-Air Painting with Mary Nolan.” Some experience required. Learn techniques of oil or acrylic painting while working from life. $225/non-member. Held Sundays through 10/15. Presented by the Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cooperstownart/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local produce, arts, & crafts for sale, and get to know the local makers & farmers. Curry Park, 3898 State Highway 28, Milford.

OKTOBERFEST—Noon to 10 p.m. Enjoy delicious Bavarian food, music and décor with Tony’s Polka Band performing noon-4. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 731-6454 or visit https://www.redshedbrewing.com/

THEATRE—1 p.m. “A Year with Frog and Toad.” Glimmer Globe Theatre, Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

HISTORICAL SOCIETY – 2 p.m. “History of our Local Granges.” Town of Maryland Historical Society presentation on the four Town of Maryland Granges; the current Schenevus Valley Grange, and more. Presented by long-time Grange member Roger Halbert. All welcome. Am Vets Building, 16 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 434-2177 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/291944741443454/

THEATER—2 p.m. “Love Letters” by A. R. Gurney. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions as part of the Fringe Art & Music Festival. Tickets, $15. Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org.

GOHS TOUR—3 p.m. “Walnut Street Historic District Walking Tour.” Bob Brzozowski and Loraine Tyler lead a tour of the grand homes and buildings in and near the historic district. By donation. Reservations not required. Meet at Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

GALLERY TALK—5:30-6:30 p.m. Artist Adrianne Lobel hosts an after-hours guided tour of her exhibit, “Nature Composed: Paintings and Tapestries by Adrianne Lobel.” Tickets, $25/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FUNDRAISER—6-8 p.m. “Adopt a Less Adoptable Pet Bingo!” Includes raffles and prizes. $10 minimum food/drink purchase to play. Support Super Heroes Humane Society. Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 349-3842 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs