HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Bainbridge Farmers’ Market

FALL MARKET—4-7 p.m. Bainbridge Farmers’ Market. 47 North Main Street, Bainbridge. (607) 624-5260 or visit https://www.facebook.com/bainbridgefarmersmarket/

BLOOD DRIVE—2:30-6:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. www.RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

RABIES CLINIC—3-6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs and ferrets. First come, first serve; bring your pet’s vaccine certificate for the vet’s reference. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Route 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit https://sqspca.org/