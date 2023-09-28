HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

‘Around The World in 80 Minutes’

with the Oneonta Concert Association

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Around the World in 80 Minutes” by countertenor Terry Barber, accompanied by a pianist and wind player. Tickets, $25. Presented by Oneonta Concert Association at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://oneontaconcertassociation.org/

RUMMAGE SALE—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rummage sale with $2 bag sale. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102.

DEADLINE—Register for NAMI Basics program, featuring 6-session education program for parents/caregivers of children/adolescents with mental health conditions. Meets 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays 10/5 through 11/8. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 604-4467 or e-mail namidelawareco@gmail.com

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Yankee pot roast, oven roasted potatoes, carrots and Chef’s Choice pie. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

HERITAGE MONTH—1-2:30 p.m. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with pop-up experience exploring images and hands-on items from the Hall of Fame’s collection. Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/hispanic-heritage-month-pop

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place.” Join a museum educator to learn the rich history of the Otsego Region, explore the Otsego Lake shoreline, learn about the early inhabitants of this area and visit the reproduction Mohawk Bark House and the Seneca Long House. Included with museum admission. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

HISTORY TOUR—3 p.m. “The Dangerous Victorian House Tour.” Held daily. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “The Central New York Water Color Society Annual Members-Only Juried Exhibition” and “Always Looking Up” by Judith Snedeker Jaquith. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

FALL FEST—5-7 p.m. Celebrate fall and Herkimer College alumni. Begins with an opening reception for the exhibit, “Makers of the Mohawk Valley.” Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3625/herkimer-college-to-host-fall-fest-and-alumni-weekend

OUTDOORS GROUP—6 p.m. “Camping 101.” Learn the basics of camping and enjoy a meal around the campfire with OCCA. Learn how to set up a tent, bring a dish to share, enjoy a morning walk around the park with the group. Equipment available to borrow. Registration required. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Route 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/queer-outdoors-group-camping-101

MUSIC—6-8 p.m. Blue Morpho. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 731-6454 or visit https://www.redshedbrewing.com/calendar/

WINE MAZE—6-10 p.m. Explore the corn maze while enjoying a glass of wine from Montezuma Winery. Must be 21+. $15/person. Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, 1316 County Highway 26, Fly Creek. 607-358-5748 or visit https://www.facebook.com/flycreekvalleycornmaze

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Music, a bonfire and some beer. This week, enjoy music of the Grateful Dead with the Grateful Upstate Toodeloo Band. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/firepit-fridays-summer-concert-series/

COMEDY—8 p.m. “North Country Comedy Tour,” featuring headliner Andy McDermott along with Mikael Gregg and Travis Blunt. Cash bar. Admission, $25. Doors open at 7. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

FUNDRAISER—8 p.m. “Mr. Paperback.” Trio performs original music incorporating many styles and genres to support Bigger Dreams Productions. Admission is by donation. Cash bar available. Doors open at 7. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org.

LATIN DANCE—8-11 p.m. Full Moon Party/ Latin Dance Night featuring a salsa dance class at 8 and DJ Raphael mixing it up at 9. Origins Café, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-2862 or visit http://originscafe.org/music