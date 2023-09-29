HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Barktoberfest with the SQSPCA

BARKTOBERFEST—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. SQSPCA Barktoberfest and Dog Show, featuring a community dog walk, live music, children’s activities, vendors, more. Presented by the Susquehanna SPCA at the Iroquois Farm Showgrounds, 1659 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit https://www.sqspca.org/

DAFFODIL DAY—9 a.m. to noon. Pick up daffodil bulbs to plant in the yard for the early spring. Oneonta Garden Club at the Oneonta Farmers’ Market, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

FIREARMS—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Firearms Safety and Pistol Permit Class.” 18-hour course with Leatherstocking Firearms Training. $300. Scenic View Campground, 386 Truax Road, West Winfield. (315) 292-8102 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095609703210

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Richfield Springs Farmers Market. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Otsego Farmers Market. SUNY Cobleskill Carriage House Café and General Store, 126 Schoharie Parkway North, Cobleskill.

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lawn and Craft Sale to support the Schuyler Lake Volunteer Fire Department. Firemen’s Field, Schuyler Lake. schuylerlake.fd.auxiliary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094784155098

WALKING TOUR—9 a.m. “Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein,” featuring Jeff Katz on a tour of Doubleday Field. Meet at the Doubleday Field entrance, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Annual Big Squeeze Day. Fundraiser to benefit Bassett Healthcare Network’s cancer fund. Includes cider pressing, mill tours, performances by the mill’s comic lyricist and impressionist, and screening’s from the Mobile Cancer Screening Coach. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose Street, Fly Creek. Visit https://www.flycreekcidermill.com/big-squeeze-day

BLACKSMITHING—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Blacksmithing Weekend. Learn about the blacksmithing trade with knowledgeable staff and visiting blacksmiths. Demonstrations will showcase the versatility of the craft. Included with regular admission. The Farmers’ Museum, 7557 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

BOOK SIGNING—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Book Signing with Children’s Author Bill Denert.” Denert will sign copies of his debut children’s book series, “Tales from the Little Valley.” All About The Girls, 115 Main Street, Suite 3, Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. (516) 996-9204 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AllAboutTheGirlsCoop

STORYTIME & CRAFTING—11 a.m. to noon. Staff read stories and lead crafting projects to complement the exhibition “Frog and Toad & Other Friends: The World of Arnold Lobel.” Scriven Gallery, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

OPEN MIC—Noon to 2 p.m. “Lighthearted Story Telling, Humor and Poetry.” Family-friendly gathering. Emceed by Swami Tirtha. Green Earth Natural Foods Market & Café, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600.

ANNIVERSARY—Noon – ? Oneonta Sports Park celebrates its 30th anniversary. Oneonta Sports Park, 132 County Highway 47, Oneonta. (607) 432-0624 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsPark

OKTOBERFEST—Noon to 6 p.m. “Butternuts Beer & Ale Oktoberfest Celebration.” Locally-made beer bratwurst, red cabbage and German potato salad; cider; craft vendors; a game of “Hammerschlagen”; two authentic German bands. Butternut Beer & Ale, 4021 State Highway 51, Garrattsville. (607) 263-5070 or visit https://www.butternutsbeerandale.com/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place.” Join a museum educator to learn the rich history of the Otsego Region, explore the Otsego Lake shoreline, learn about the early inhabitants of this area and visit the reproduction Mohawk Bark House and the Seneca Long House. Included with museum admission. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

VOLUNTEER DAY—2-4 p.m. “Garlic Cleaning.” Clean garlic bulbs in preparation for them to be donated to local food pantries. Volunteers receive a pint of garlic to take home. Unadilla Community Farm Education Center, 5937 County Highway 18 West Edmeston. unadillacommunityfarm@gmail.com or visit https://unadillacommunityfarm.org/garliccleaning/

ANNUAL LECTURE—3 p.m. “Art through the Lens of a Historian—Perspectives on the Arkell Museum Collection.” Presented by “Driving While Black” author Gretchen Sorin. Part of the Elizabeth Hearn Gleich Annual Lecture. Free, registration required. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

FALL FEST—5-7 p.m. Celebrate fall and Herkimer College alumni. Includes 15th annual car show, music, axe throwing, solar star gazing, fall painting make-and-take, BBQ, much more. Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/give-back/foundation-events/fall-festalumni-weekend/

MUSIC—6-8 p.m. Becca Frame & The Tall Boys. Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 731-6454 or visit https://www.redshedbrewing.com/calendar/

CONCERT—6:30-9 p.m. “Heroes and Legends.” Concert kicks off the 70th anniversary season of the Catskill Symphony Orchestra. $45. Held at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. contact@catskillsymphony.org or visit https://www.catskillsymphonyorchestra.org/