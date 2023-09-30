HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

Doggie Walk-A-Thon with

Super Heroes Humane Society

FUNDRAISER—1 p.m. Doggie Walk-a-thon to support Super Heroes Humane Society. Bring your four-legged friend for an easy 1-mile loop in the park to help rescued animals. $10 entry. Enter to win prizes, raffle baskets. Fortin Park, 101 Youngs Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

FUNDRAISER—“2023 Bird Seed Sale Fundraiser.” Support the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society and order bird seed for the winter months. Deadline is 10/22 at 5 p.m. with pick-up on 11/4. Visit https://doas.us/

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—8 a.m. to noon. Fly Creek Area Historical Society presents an all-you-can-eat breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage, potatoes, beverages and more. Suggested donation, $10/adult. Old Grange, 208 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. (607) 435-0084 or visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/Fly-Creek-Area-Historical-Society/967522449936387

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—8 a.m. to noon. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, tea, and more to support the Laurens Fire District Emergency Squad, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 433-2906 or visit https://www.facebook.com/LaurensEMS

FALL FEST—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the season with live music, food trucks, kid-friendly activities. Features Middlefield Fire Department celebrating Fire Prevention Month and Jim Loudon speaking about local trolleys. Free. Presented by the Middlefield Historical Association at the Old School House, Middlefield. lperrine26@yahoo.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/TMHA2017/

BLACKSMITHING—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Blacksmithing Weekend.” Learn about the blacksmithing trade with knowledgeable staff and visiting blacksmiths. Demonstrations will showcase the versatility of the craft. Included with regular admission. The Farmers’ Museum, 7557 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local produce, arts, & crafts for sale, and get to know the local makers & farmers. Curry Park, 3898 State Highway 28, Milford.

ANNUAL DINNER—3 p.m. Unadilla Chamber of Commerce hosts annual dinner and awards. Social hour featuring cash bar starts at 3; dinner and awards held at 4:30. Far View Farms Rod and Gun Club Road, Unadilla. Reservations required. (607) 369-2614 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UnadillaChamber

COMMUNITY HARVEST SUPPER—4-7 p.m. Celebrate the season with the local community. Bring a dish to pass, tableware and beverages, and enjoy delicious food with your neighbors. Main Street, Cooperstown. kristenmgriger@gmail.com.

ARTIST TALK – 5 p.m. Discuss the current show, “Gestures,” with exhibiting artists Christine Capuano, Donald Cook, Timoteo and Rebecca Zeh. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective