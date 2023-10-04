HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

Discuss the Media with

the League of Women Voters

DISCUSSION – 6-8 p.m. “Circle Conversation.” The League of Women Voters presents a structured discussion ahead of the 2024 general election to reduce polarization in the community. Tonight, the topic will focus on media. All welcome. First Presbyterian Church, 381 Main Street, Oneonta. Register at lwvcircle@gmail.com

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knit or other handwork project to chat, share and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

COMMUNITY TABLE—11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a free lunch each first Thursday. St. Joseph the Worker, 35 Canadarago Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1682 or visit https://stjoseph.work/google-calendar

LUNCH & LEARN – Noon to 2 p.m. “Smart Business Seminar: Cyber Security.” Learn about digital security. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.directive.com/securing-your-business.html

CONNECTIONS – 1 p.m. “Farming with Dynamite: The Forgotten Stone Boom, 1890-1905.” Author Dana Cudmore presents on the history of the stone industry in upstate New York. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

FARMERS’ MARKET – 3-5:30 p.m. Find baked goods, wool products, soaps, veggies, eggs, meats, maple products and more. Held each Thursday through the end of October. Morris Farmers’ Market, behind the Fire House, 177 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

OPEN STUDIO—4-6 p.m. Bring your current creative project from sewing, knitting, sketching or painting and gather with friends and community members. Share your work, try new hobbies, pass on your techniques. Free, open to the public. Held each first Thursday of the month. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/the-monthly-make/2023-02-02/

POTTERY – 6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

GAME NIGHT—6-9 p.m. Free board game night, all ages welcome. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta.

RABIES CLINIC—6-8 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs and ferrets. First come, first serve; bring your pet’s vaccination certificate for the vet’s reference. Otego Fire Department, 5 River Street, Otego. (607) 547-4230.