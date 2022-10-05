HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-06-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

SANITORIUM – 5 – 10 p.m. Take a haunted walk through the Southside Sanitorium as presented by Luncheons & Dragons. Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit facebook.com/southsidemall/

DONATE – Bring your clean winter apparel to donate to local families in need. Accepting gently used boots, hats, gloves, scarves, winter coats, snowsuits and snowpants. Open from September 30 through November 14. Bring to the collection bins in the Lobby at The Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800, ext. 120 or visit facebook.com/clarksportscenter

DRAW AND GATHER – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Come for an evening of drawing, read aloud, listen to music and engage with people, pencil, and paper. Free, open to public. Refreshments served. The Bushel Collective, 106 Main St., Delhi. Visit bushelcollective.org/events/evening-draw-gather-2022-10-06/