HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

Cherry Valley Water Project Presents Performance, Gallery Opening

THEATER—6 p.m. Cherry Valley Water Project presents “Water Dreams.” Experimental theater performance, featuring stories, puppets, music and dance along the Cherry Valley Creek. Free. Meet at the Telegraph School, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

OPENING RECEPTION—7-9 p.m. “Water: The Exhibition,” presented by the Cherry Valley Water Project. Featuring new works by the community. Show runs through 10/29. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Otego Community Center, 5 River Street, Otego. RedCrossBlood.org

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome to learn. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

QUILT SHOW—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 27th Annual Quilt Show. This year’s theme is “Stitch in Time,” featuring 300 traditional and contemporary pieces from local quilters. Admission, $5. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2967 or visit https://www.themajorsinn.com/event-gallery

KIDS’ HIKE—1-3 p.m. “Get The Kids Out.” Kids do a short activity and then explore, watching for animal tracks, shells, and other signs of the natural world with the Otsego County Conservation Association. Held at Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-glimmerglass-state-park?fbclid=IwAR3xC7UUO4Imfz6SliaLSVwXc-z96807cx8o5PyKi_UVNl04gCsiPfFY1qo

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

HERITAGE MONTH—2-3:30 p.m. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with this pop-up experience, exploring images and hands-on items from the Hall of Fame’s collections that tell the stories of Latino baseball players. Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/hispanic-heritage-month-pop

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

HISTORY TOUR—3 p.m. “The Dangerous Victorian House Tour.” Held daily. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

ANNIVERSARY—3-7 p.m. Casella Waste System celebrates its 25th anniversary. Casella, 49 Lower River Street, Oneonta. (607) 643-4090 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CasellaWaste

DINNER SERIES—6 p.m. Epicurean Series featuring a guest chef. Hors d’oeuvre and wine reception followed by exclusive five-course paired tasting menu. Reservations required. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. (607) 544-2524 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/offers/epicurean-series

GHOST TOURS—6 p.m. “Hyde & Shriek! Candlelight Ghost Tours.” Tickets, $25. Tours leave every half hour to 7:30. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/events-2/

LECTURE—7 p.m. “Keeping Humanity in Healthcare.” Presented by author, journalist, public speaker Lee Woodruff for the annual A. Lindsay and Olive B. O’Connor Chair Lecture. Anderson Theatre, Anderson Center for the Arts, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4790 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/annual-celebrations-lectures/oconnor-chair-lecture/

ICONIC AMERICA—7 p.m. Screening and lecture on “The Cowboy” with Christopher Lane of Antiques Road show, regarding the shaping of the American West. Meet in the Upstairs Ballroom, Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONTRADANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Rejoin your friends for a fun social dance with the Otsego Dance Society, featuring music by the band “Ms. Marty & SGB” with Hilton Baxter calling the dances. Suggested donation, $10/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

THEATER—8 p.m. “Deathtrap” by Ira Levin. The story of a washed up playwright desperate for another shot at greatness and how far he will go for it. Who’s innocent, who’s guilty, and is anyone safe when a man sees a clean shot at success? Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets, $20/adult. Continues 10/7, 10/13, and 10/14 at 8 p.m. with matinee productions held 10/8 and 10/15 at 2 p.m. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/

DANCE PARTY—9 p.m. “Gothtober.” Break out the Goth gear and celebrate the spooky season. $5. Black Oak Tavern, 14 Water Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-9566 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100065671025113