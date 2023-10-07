HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

Fall Fun In Neahwa Park

HARVEST PARTY—Noon to 4 p.m. Fall party featuring laser tag, pumpkins, cider, more. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local produce, arts, & crafts for sale, and get to know the local makers & farmers. Curry Park, 3898 State Highway 28, Milford.

TRACTOR FEST—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn about the world of tractors and everything they powered on New York State farms. Includes classic tractors, small engines and other machinery that illustrates the growth of farming technology. Included with museum admission. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

5K MUD RUN—10 a.m. Get down and dirty running in the mud for a good cause. Funds raised support the Family Service Association. Open to all ages, shapes, sizes. Run, walk, crawl and laugh your way through this obstacle course. Non-competitive classes available. Event includes food trucks, DJ, and more attractions. Registration required. Held at the Waterhill Farm, 3050 County Highway 8, West Oneonta.

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 27th Annual Quilt Show. This year’s theme is “Stitch in Time,” featuring 300 traditional and contemporary pieces from local quilters. Admission, $5. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2967 or visit https://www.themajorsinn.com/event-gallery

FALL FOLIAGE—11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Ride the train through the Susquehanna River Valley. View the river, farm fields and forests alive with fall color. $25/adult. Registration required. Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad, departing from 136 County Route 166, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or visit https://www.lrhs.com/

WEARABLE ART—2-4 p.m. “Ceramic Jewelry with Diana Cozzens.” Three-part workshop using small-slab construction to create wearable art. $75/non-member. The Art Studio, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit https://www.canoneonta.org/the-studio

FALL FOLIAGE—2-4 p.m. Fall Foliage Hike with local celebrity Tom Walsh. Fetterly Forest Conservation Area, 302 Roses Hill Road, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-2366 or visit https://otsegolandtrust.org/events/fall-foliage-hike-with-local-celeb-tom-walsh

THEATER—2 p.m. “Deathtrap” by Ira Levin. The story of a washed up playwright desperate for another shot at greatness and how far he will go for it. Who’s innocent, who’s guilty, and is anyone safe when a man sees a clean shot at success? Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets, $20/adult. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/

MUSIC—3-7 p.m. “FIDDLERS! 30” Annual celebration of fiddle music featuring three performances by Bruce Molsky, Vinta and Drank the Gold. Tickets, $25. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/fiddlers-30/

MUSIC—4 p.m. “The Nude Party” septet, performing electro-pop and stripped-down country. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith, NY. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://westkc.org/

GHOST TOUR—6-9 p.m. “The Haunted Castle Tour and Dinner.” Tour the maze of a castle once used as a prison, with many stories of cursed souls and monstrous creatures. Includes buffet dinner before the tour. $45/person. Castle on the Delaware, 139 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (917) 348-7890 or visit https://castleonthedelaware.com/