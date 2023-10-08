HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

Annual Skate Party

at Interskate 88

COLUMBUS DAY

SKATE FOR WELLNESS—9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 3rd annual event to raise awareness of resources in the community. Includes skating, laser tag, raffles, more. Free admission provided by Rehabilitation Support Services. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or visit https://www.facebook.com/interskate88/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Supervised play session for children under 8. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, breaded fish on a bun, stewed tomatoes and brownies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FUNDRAISER—4-6 p.m. Ham Loaf Dinner, featuring ham loaf, sides, roll, and choice of apple or pumpkin pie. Pre-orders appreciated. By donation. First Presbyterian Church, 56 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3943 or (315) 858-1186.

GARDEN CLUB—6:30 p.m. “All About Terrariums: Gardens Under Glass.” Angie Eichler and Susan Lettis present on different types of terrariums and how best to care for them. Register early to make a terrarium during the meeting, $15. All welcome. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-100067969369937/