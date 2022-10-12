HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-13-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

DRIVING WHILE BLACK – 7 – 9 p.m. Distinguished professor Gretchin Sorin presents on her seminal work ‘Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights’ about how the car gave some escape from the Jim Crow Laws. She will also be showing clips from the Emmy winning documentary based on her work. Free, open to the public. Lee Hall Great Room, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneontanaacp.com

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Enjoy poetry presentation by The Five Sylvias. Suggested donation $3. Presented by Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, Treadwell. 607-829-5055 or visit facebook.com/brighthp