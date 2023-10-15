Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 16

Join The Sweet Adelines Chorus

CHORUS—7-8 p.m. Sing with the City of the Hills Sweet Adelines Chorus. Residents of Oneonta and surrounding areas are invited to learn songs with 4-part harmonies each Monday, 10/16 until the performance on 12/9. Practice held at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center Street, Oneonta. (607) 988-2613 or visit https://sachorus.wixsite.com/cityofthehills

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Supervised play session for children under 8. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

WORKSHOP—Noon. “One-Day Agritourism Event.” Learn to grow an agritourism business in this monthly series. Hosted via Zoom by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/10/16/agritourism-monthly-workshops

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pork and mushroom stew, noodles, cauliflower and chocolate chip cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

HISTORY ASSOCIATION—7 p.m. “Victorian Burial Practices” with Carolee Byrnes. Final meeting for the year of the Otego Historical Society. Otego Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 287-4095.

