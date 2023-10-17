HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

Solo Travelers Meet & Greet

TRAVEL—Noon to 2 p.m. “Solo Travelers Meet-n-Greet.” Planning to travel but need a partner? Find one at Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. RSVP to (607) 287-6978 or e-mail debatrask@gmail.com

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

FORUM—All Day. “2023 Upper Susquehanna Watershed Forum.” Day of learning and sharing about community engagement in the Upper Susquehanna River Watershed and ongoing efforts to improve water quality. Registration required, $25. Includes catered lunch. Binghamton University. https://www.uppersusquehanna.org/usc/

KNEEDLECRAFT—10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together and work on knit, crochet or other fiber projects. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sidney. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, celebrate Oktoberfest with sauerbraten, German potato salad, red cabbage and Black Forest cake. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

BOOK GROUP—3 and 4 p.m. Meet to discuss “The Bullet That Missed” and “Never Whistle at Night.” Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET—4-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-craft-and-farmers-market-mhf8r

ARTIST WORKSHOP—5:30-7:30 p.m. “Audio Arts & Podcasting for Creatives.” 2-part workshop introducing the podcasting landscape, equipment, editing software, storytelling techniques, more. Continues 10/23. Tickets, $25 (refunded upon completion of both sessions). Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/audio-arts-podcasting-for-creatives-3/2023-10-18/

GHOST TOUR—6-9 p.m. “The Haunted Castle Tour and Dinner.” Tour this maze of a castle once used as a prison, with many stories of cursed souls and monstrous creatures. Includes buffet dinner before the tour. $45/person. Castle on the Delaware, 139 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (917) 348-7890 or visit https://castleonthedelaware.com/

DISCUSSION—6-7:30 p.m. “Death Café.” Join this deliberate, safe, community space to share questions, curiosities, fears, beliefs, and stories about all aspects of death and dying. Facilitated by Anne Ohman of the Shine On Death Doula. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

LANTERN TOUR—6:30 & 7:30 p.m. “Art in the Dark Tours.” Explore the galleries of American folk art by lantern light and learn some of the mysterious/melancholy stories within the works. Tickets, $16/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

HISTORY—7 p.m. “Leatherstockings & More: A Presentation on 19th Century Tanneries” by Tom Washbon. Presented by Butternut Valley Alliance at the Morris Fire House, 117 Main Street, Morris. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ButternutValleyAlliance