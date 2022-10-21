HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-22-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

PRE-OPERA TALK – Noon. Enjoy discussion of the Opera ‘Medea’ which was performed by the Glimmerglass festival in 2011 and is now being performed for the first time by The Metropolitan Opera House. Upstairs Theater, 2nd floor, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta.

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. View live performance of the Metropolitan Opera, streaming live in Oneonta. This week the Met presents ‘Medea’ the story of the sorceress and her vengeance when her husband Jason of Argonauts fame attempts to cast her aside. Cost, $25/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

INAUGURATION – 10 a.m. Celebrate the inauguration of the new president of Hartwick College, Darren Reisberg. Ceremony combines a series of special guests and musical performances including the Broome County Celtic Pipes & Drums and ends with the ringing of the Hartwick Bell. Held under the tent on Frisbee Field, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Visit hartwick.edu/about-us/office-of-the-president/inauguration-of-president-reisberg/

MEET & GREET – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Meet the artist behind the exhibit ‘Art of the Everyday’ by Mary Michael Shelley. Shelley is a woodcarver out of the Utica area whose works depict images and feelings of the everyday. Included with museum admission. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

MEET & GREET – 4 – 6 p.m. Join us for a Meet-and-Greet with Josh Riley, Democratic Nominee for U.S. Congress in New York’s 19th District, which includes Oneonta. Josh Riley is an Ithaca resident and a fifth-generation Endicott native. B-Side Ballroom , 1 Clinton Plaza Drive, Oneonta. RSVP at Christopher.Wolf-Gould@bassett.org

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Join eerie lantern lit tour through the historic village to learn about the young ghost at the Bump Tavern, the mysterious early morning strikes on the anvil at the blacksmiths, and other ‘Things That Go Bump In The Night.’ 6 tours/night. Reservations required. Recommended for people aged 10+. Cost, $20/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1456 or visit farmersmuseum.org

COUNTRY MUSIC – 7:30 p.m. Singer/Songwriter Adeem The Artist presents their unique brand of Americana music that pays homage to John Prine and John Darnielle (of The Mountain Goats). Admission, $22/adult at the door. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/adeem-maria/

THEATER – 8 p.m. Bigger Dreams Productions presents ‘Misery’ adapted by William Goldman and based on the novel by Stephen King. General admission, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org