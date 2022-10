HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

MILLS LECTURE – 7 p.m. George Takei returns to SUNY to present the Mills Distinguished Lecture. Takei has published a book ‘They Called Us Enemy’ about his experiences in the US internment camps in WWII and is also known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek. Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. Visit connect.oneonta.edu/event/8195014