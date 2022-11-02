HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-03-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3

JUNIOR/SENIOR PLAY – 7 p.m. The students of the Cooperstown Central School present ‘She Kills Monsters’ a dramatic comedy about Agnes Evans who discovers the D&D world of her sister, Tilly, after her tragic death. Tickets, $10 at the door. Rated Pg13 for mild language and battle scenes. Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School. (607) 547-8181 or visit cooperstowncs.org

VOTE – Noon – 8 p.m. Early voting is open for this years general election. Otsego County residents can vote on their schedule at either Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta or at Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. Visit otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php for more information.

COOK BOOK CLUB – Noon. Browse this months cookbook and pick a dish to make and bring to the potluck lunch. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BOOK DISCUSSION – 7 p.m. Nikole Hannah-Jones presents ‘Truth, History, Accountability & the 1619 Project’ with discussion moderated by Dr. E. Howard Ashford. Book signing to follow. RSVP required. Dewar Arena, Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 436-3500 or visit oneontabulletin.wordpress.com