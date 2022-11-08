HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-09-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

FIGURE THIS – 6 – 9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

BLOOD DRIVE – 10:30 – 3:30 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. Oneonta Job Corps, 21 Homer Folks Avenue, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. Fox Care Center, 1 Fox Care Drive, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org