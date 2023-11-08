Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Glimmerglass Film Days 2023 Opening

FILM DAYS—7:30 p.m. “Opening Party.” Meet filmmakers and artists while celebrating the 2023 Glimmerglass Film Days. Includes dinner buffet, 1 complimentary beverage, cash bar (21+). The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

GLIMMERGLASS FILM DAYS—Annual film festival returns November 9-13 with independent films and filmmaker talks exploring this year’s theme, “Messengers.” Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/glimfilmdays for full schedule.

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday & Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and scalloped potatoes, green beans, and apples. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

FILM DAYS—5:30 p.m. “Opening Film: The Arc of Oblivion.” Film screening followed by Q&A with filmmaker Ian Cheney. Tickets, $8. Grandstand Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

GAME NIGHT—6-9 p.m. Free board game night, all ages welcomes. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta.

TOASTMASTERS—6:15-7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Toastmasters to practice your public speaking in a supportive environment. Meets each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month and may be attended in person or online. Held at The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

WINTER WEATHER—6:30-8 p.m. “Winter Skywarn Course 2023.” Learn to be a storm spotter to provide valuable information to the National Weather Service. Free, open to all. Otsego County Meadows Office Complex, Emergency Services Classrooms, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4328 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyEmergencyServices

WORD THURSDAY—7 p.m. Online open mic and presentation with featured authors Steve Friedman (“New York Times” bestselling author), Jeff Lee (oversees “The Washington Post” investigative unit), and Chris Conway (an editor at “The New York Times”). Suggested donation, $3. Presented by the Bright Hill Press and Literary Center, Treadwell. Visit https://www.facebook.com/brighthp

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. $20 general admission. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

FILM DAYS—9 p.m. “Fashion Reimagined.” Documentary on British designer Amy Powney, whose clothing brand Mother of Pearl is working to transform the fashion industry for sustainability. Free. Cash bar. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

